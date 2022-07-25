2022 July 25 17:15

China Classification Society’ new ore carrier structure rule passed the review

During July 14 and 15, 2022, the 3rd special meeting of the Structure Subcommission of China Classification Society (CCS) Technical Commission in 2022 was held online, according to CCS's release. In the meeting, the new Ore Carrier Structure Rule developed by CCS was reviewed and approved. More than 50 members of the Subcommittee and expert representatives from shipping companies, design institutes, shipyards, institutions of higher education, institutes and CCS attended the meeting.



In the meeting, there were 10 special reports detailed on site, including the contents of the rule, key technologies, series full-scale ship verification and analysis, analysis of safety allowance, and recommendations about the Rule implementation. The experts in the meeting, on the basis of the actual working condition, discussed and reviewed the new Rule and technological background seriously.

They agreed that the new Rule had applicable contents, fully verification, accurate and specific technological background analysis, and operability. In the meeting, CCS Ore Carrier Structure Rule was considered the first ore carrier structure Rule developed on the base of GBS method of International Maritime Organization (IMO). It is another important Rule following the Container Ship Structure Rule, and has positive significance on the transformation and long-time development of the CCS Rule and standard system.



The new Rule was agreed to pass the review in the meeting, and it was suggested that its trial version should be issued as soon as possible. Additionally, in the meeting, it was suggested that CCS should develop efficient, user-friendly special associate software as soon as possible to meet customers' demand of trial and use and that CCS should establish special teams to carry out the promotion and technological recommendations and introductions for the new Rule, and cooperate with design companies and shipyards to implement the approval and joint development of the related ship types.