IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news

  • 2022 July 25 09:54

    Ports and Hydraulic Engineering

    • New plot of land for expansion of port Olya in the framework SEZ will be commissioned in September
    • Rosvodresursy allocated over RUB 365 million for construction and repair of dams in Karachay-Cherkessia
    • RF Government to allocate RUB 380 million for capital repair of hydraulic engineering facilities in three regions
    • Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port rated at ruAA+.
    • Tariffs for additional ecological services changed in the port of Ust-Luga
    • Krasnogorsky hydrosystem on the Irtysh river to be completed by Mezhregionstroy for RUB 4.6 billion
    • Saint-Petersburg provides Petrolesport with a plot of land on Volny island for container terminal
    • Arctic Zone resident Talagy to build port integrated with transport corridor West-East

    Shipping and Logistics

    • Astra Marine increases number of Meteor ships on Petergof-Kronshtadt line
    • FESCO launches yet another container service from Moscow to Yekaterniburg
    • Second ship of Northern Shipping Company to operate on Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line from July 24
    • Volga Shipping Company confirms compliance of its Safety Management System with ISM Code
    • Stable transport communication with Kaliningrad Region ensured by two sea lines
    • TransContainer launches new multimodal service between Russia and Turkey
    • Russian River Register renamed Russian Classification Society
    • Technical fleet of Sevvodput expanded with new dredger of Project 4395
    • Exports of coal, one of Russia’s three major foreign trade cargoes, have started declining

    Shipbuilding and Ship Repair

    • Deputy PM Denis Manturov to supervise the state’s industrial policy including shipbuilding development programmes
    • Vympel Shipyard and South African company ICARUS Marine agree on cooperation
    • Superstructure of the fixed ice-resistant platform for the Grayfer field leaves the port of Astrakhan
    • Modernization of RV Akademik Mstislav Keldysh planned for 2022-2024
    • Amur shipyard to build launching dock and pontoon dock for expansion of its range of ships
    • Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard couns on signing shipbuilding contract for a series of Sommers catamarans
    • Saint-Petersburg authorities see no critical risks for the city shipyards
    • Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment delivers survey ship of Project 3330 for Pechoravodput
    • Severnaya Verf to begin mooring trials of trawler Kapitan Geller, Project 170701, in August
    • Krasnoyarsk ship repair center to repair icebreaker Avraamy Zavenyagin

    Bunkering

    LNG bunkering demand and supply is growing - International Gas Union (IGU)

    Sanctions

2022 July 25

11:05 Austal USA awarded contract option for two additional Towing, Salvage and Rescue Ships for the US Navy
10:33 PSA Singapore launches initiatives to drive digital transformation
09:35 IMO welcomes maritime humanitarian corridor in Black Sea
09:25 “CC-Ocean” marine-based CO2 capture system demonstration project receives “Marine Engineering of the Year 2021” award
09:16 Crude oil futures decrease due to uncertain economic forecast
09:10 MABUX: Sharp irregular changes to prevail in Global bunker market on Jul 25

2022 July 24

15:01 Austal USA delivers the future USS Santa Barbara to the US Navy
14:39 Keel laying ceremony for the 182,800 GT cruise ship Carnival Jubilee at Meyer Werft
12:05 PSE takes delivery of a whale-watching vessel from AAM
09:48 Shanghai MSA announcement on ‘Strengthening the Safety Management of Ships with Machinery Failure’

2022 July 23

15:07 Brittany Ferries confirms limited availability on some services from Portsmouth, Poole and Plymouth this weekend
14:33 MARAD awards nearly $20M in funding to strengthen U.S. shipyard economic competitiveness
13:14 DNV and partners to establish the world’s first pilot project for carbon capture with seaweed
10:18 The role of technology in improving seafarer safety and wellbeing - Lloyd's Register

2022 July 22

18:07 GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of fourteen new LNG carriers
17:55 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta II delivered over 3,000 tonnes of commercial cargo to the Syrian port of Tartus
17:40 Maersk issues updates on the situation at key ports of North Europe
17:20 Pilbara Ports Authority announces annual throughput of 733.1 million tonnes in the 2021-22 financial year
17:05 Russia’s inland water transport companies increased cargo transportation by 0.7% in H1’22
16:42 SBM Offshore completes US$1.75 billion financing of ONE GUYANA
16:03 LNG bunkering demand and supply is growing - International Gas Union (IGU)
15:14 “K” Line to build new electric tugboat powered by battery
14:26 AIDA Cruises starts the use of biofuels
14:14 Rosmorport announces new tender for construction of passenger terminal building in Pionersky, Kaliningrad Region
13:56 Dredging starts in Szczecin's Dębicki Canal
12:59 Cyprus overcomes the loss of Russian maritime trade due to European sanctions - Reuters
12:59 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company puts into operation new vehicle entrance gate facility
11:47 Russia’s export reduction and import growth resulted in decrease of trade balance estimation – IEF study
11:35 Port of Rotterdam total cargo throughput up 0.8% to 233.5 million tonnes in H1 2022
10:53 Russian River Register renamed Russian Classification Society
10:45 Germany in final stage of bailout deal for Russia-hit Uniper - Bloomberg
10:32 MEYER WERFT lays keel for Carnival Jubilee
10:05 Tallink Grupp reports 262.9% increase of passenger transportation in Q2’2022
09:58 TES announces the successful fundraising of €65m to accelerate the European energy transition
09:24 MABUX: Firm downward trend in Global bunker market the third day in a row
09:18 Crude oil futures rise on concerns over supplies
08:44 MAN offers its customers the opportunity to retrofit older MAN 48/60 marine and power-plant engines

2022 July 21

18:37 Port of Melbourne welcomes the Victorian Commercial Ports Strategy
18:07 GTT entrusted by DSME with the tank design of six new LNG carriers
17:56 Operation of NOVATEK’s LNG complex in Bechevinskaya Bay to enter its active phase in late 2023
17:40 Container terminal in Genoa orders retrofit for 3 Konecranes Noell RTGs
17:34 Fincantieri announces steel cutting of the second LSS unit for the Italian Navy
17:23 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 29, 2022
17:01 RF Government’s Decree on establishment of new body for managing NSR shipping expected from day to day
16:30 Nornickel can involve ports of North Africa and eastern part of NSR for its cargo transportation
16:03 Milaha wins EPCI contract from QatarEnergy valued at more than QR 1.4 billion
15:23 The CMA CGM Group and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution announce the deployment of an acoustic monitoring buoy near Norfolk, Va.
15:03 Port Houston container volume up 11% to 323,823 TEUs in June 2022
14:55 Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online course commences in August
14:23 ABS and SHI JDP to develop smart hull monitoring software
14:02 Fluxys and EIG partner in Quintero, Chilean largest LNG regasification terminal
13:20 ABB to spin off its Accelleron turbocharging business
13:12 DNV signs MOU with Korean floating solar component manufacturers
12:58 TransContainer launches new multimodal service between Russia and Turkey
12:39 TotalEnergies announces the start-up of New Ethane Cracker in Port Arthur
12:35 KSK completed grain season with new record thanks to investments in port infrastructure
12:13 SCZONE provides promising opportunities for German companies
11:59 RF Government to allocate RUB 380 million for capital repair of hydraulic engineering facilities in three regions
11:47 ABB to exit Russian market