2022 July 25 09:54
IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- New plot of land for expansion of port Olya in the framework SEZ will be commissioned in September
- Rosvodresursy allocated over RUB 365 million for construction and repair of dams in Karachay-Cherkessia
- RF Government to allocate RUB 380 million for capital repair of hydraulic engineering facilities in three regions
- Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port rated at ruAA+.
- Tariffs for additional ecological services changed in the port of Ust-Luga
- Krasnogorsky hydrosystem on the Irtysh river to be completed by Mezhregionstroy for RUB 4.6 billion
- Saint-Petersburg provides Petrolesport with a plot of land on Volny island for container terminal
- Arctic Zone resident Talagy to build port integrated with transport corridor West-East
Shipping and Logistics
- Astra Marine increases number of Meteor ships on Petergof-Kronshtadt line
- FESCO launches yet another container service from Moscow to Yekaterniburg
- Second ship of Northern Shipping Company to operate on Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line from July 24
- Volga Shipping Company confirms compliance of its Safety Management System with ISM Code
- Stable transport communication with Kaliningrad Region ensured by two sea lines
- TransContainer launches new multimodal service between Russia and Turkey
- Russian River Register renamed Russian Classification Society
- Technical fleet of Sevvodput expanded with new dredger of Project 4395
- Exports of coal, one of Russia’s three major foreign trade cargoes, have started declining
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- Deputy PM Denis Manturov to supervise the state’s industrial policy including shipbuilding development programmes
- Vympel Shipyard and South African company ICARUS Marine agree on cooperation
- Superstructure of the fixed ice-resistant platform for the Grayfer field leaves the port of Astrakhan
- Modernization of RV Akademik Mstislav Keldysh planned for 2022-2024
- Amur shipyard to build launching dock and pontoon dock for expansion of its range of ships
- Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard couns on signing shipbuilding contract for a series of Sommers catamarans
- Saint-Petersburg authorities see no critical risks for the city shipyards
- Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment delivers survey ship of Project 3330 for Pechoravodput
- Severnaya Verf to begin mooring trials of trawler Kapitan Geller, Project 170701, in August
- Krasnoyarsk ship repair center to repair icebreaker Avraamy Zavenyagin
Bunkering
LNG bunkering demand and supply is growing - International Gas Union (IGU)
Sanctions
- UK Government updates sanctions against Russia
