  • Home
  • News
  • Keel laying ceremony for the 182,800 GT cruise ship Carnival Jubilee at Meyer Werft
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 July 24 14:39

    Keel laying ceremony for the 182,800 GT cruise ship Carnival Jubilee at Meyer Werft

    Carnival Jubilee is the third ship of a series Meyer Group is building for Carnival Cruise Line

    With the traditional keel laying ceremony, the construction of Carnival Jubilee at Meyer Werft in Papenburg has reached another milestone. This is the first time that a ship for this Miami-based brand and shipping company is being built in Papenburg, Meyer Werft said on Thursday.

    "We are pleased to take another symbolic step in the construction of the Carnival Jubilee with the keel laying. The MEYER team will once again produce an advanced and innovative cruise ship that will provide a great vacation for millions of passengers," said Bernard Meyer, Managing Director of Meyer Werft.

    The Carnival Jubilee will now be completed in the world's largest covered shipbuilding dock at Meyer Werft and delivered at the end of 2023. Carnival Cruise Line will then deploy the ship for cruises to the Caribbean from the Texas port of Galveston. That's why the U.S. state was omnipresent during the keel-laying ceremony: Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy, wearing a cowboy-shaped hard, placed the traditional lucky coins under the 375-ton steel block.

    Carnival Jubilee is the third ship of a series Meyer Group is building for Carnival Cruise Line. Meyer Turku has already delivered the Mardi Gras in 2020, followed by the Carnival Celebration in 2022. All ships are equipped with the low-emission LNG propulsion system. The highlight for passengers on board the three ships will be a roller coaster for the first time.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 July 24

15:01 Austal USA delivers the future USS Santa Barbara to the US Navy
14:39 Keel laying ceremony for the 182,800 GT cruise ship Carnival Jubilee at Meyer Werft
12:05 PSE takes delivery of a whale-watching vessel from AAM
09:48 Shanghai MSA announcement on ‘Strengthening the Safety Management of Ships with Machinery Failure’

2022 July 23

15:07 Brittany Ferries confirms limited availability on some services from Portsmouth, Poole and Plymouth this weekend
14:33 MARAD awards nearly $20M in funding to strengthen U.S. shipyard economic competitiveness
13:14 DNV and partners to establish the world’s first pilot project for carbon capture with seaweed
10:18 The role of technology in improving seafarer safety and wellbeing - Lloyd's Register

2022 July 22

18:07 GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of fourteen new LNG carriers
17:55 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta II delivered over 3,000 tonnes of commercial cargo to the Syrian port of Tartus
17:40 Maersk issues updates on the situation at key ports of North Europe
17:20 Pilbara Ports Authority announces annual throughput of 733.1 million tonnes in the 2021-22 financial year
17:05 Russia’s inland water transport companies increased cargo transportation by 0.7% in H1’22
16:42 SBM Offshore completes US$1.75 billion financing of ONE GUYANA
16:03 LNG bunkering demand and supply is growing - International Gas Union (IGU)
15:14 “K” Line to build new electric tugboat powered by battery
14:26 AIDA Cruises starts the use of biofuels
14:14 Rosmorport announces new tender for construction of passenger terminal building in Pionersky, Kaliningrad Region
13:56 Dredging starts in Szczecin's Dębicki Canal
12:59 Cyprus overcomes the loss of Russian maritime trade due to European sanctions - Reuters
12:59 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company puts into operation new vehicle entrance gate facility
11:47 Russia’s export reduction and import growth resulted in decrease of trade balance estimation – IEF study
11:35 Port of Rotterdam total cargo throughput up 0.8% to 233.5 million tonnes in H1 2022
10:53 Russian River Register renamed Russian Classification Society
10:45 Germany in final stage of bailout deal for Russia-hit Uniper - Bloomberg
10:32 MEYER WERFT lays keel for Carnival Jubilee
10:05 Tallink Grupp reports 262.9% increase of passenger transportation in Q2’2022
09:58 TES announces the successful fundraising of €65m to accelerate the European energy transition
09:24 MABUX: Firm downward trend in Global bunker market the third day in a row
09:18 Crude oil futures rise on concerns over supplies
08:44 MAN offers its customers the opportunity to retrofit older MAN 48/60 marine and power-plant engines

2022 July 21

18:37 Port of Melbourne welcomes the Victorian Commercial Ports Strategy
18:07 GTT entrusted by DSME with the tank design of six new LNG carriers
17:56 Operation of NOVATEK’s LNG complex in Bechevinskaya Bay to enter its active phase in late 2023
17:40 Container terminal in Genoa orders retrofit for 3 Konecranes Noell RTGs
17:34 Fincantieri announces steel cutting of the second LSS unit for the Italian Navy
17:23 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 29, 2022
17:01 RF Government’s Decree on establishment of new body for managing NSR shipping expected from day to day
16:30 Nornickel can involve ports of North Africa and eastern part of NSR for its cargo transportation
16:03 Milaha wins EPCI contract from QatarEnergy valued at more than QR 1.4 billion
15:23 The CMA CGM Group and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution announce the deployment of an acoustic monitoring buoy near Norfolk, Va.
15:03 Port Houston container volume up 11% to 323,823 TEUs in June 2022
14:55 Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online course commences in August
14:23 ABS and SHI JDP to develop smart hull monitoring software
14:02 Fluxys and EIG partner in Quintero, Chilean largest LNG regasification terminal
13:20 ABB to spin off its Accelleron turbocharging business
13:12 DNV signs MOU with Korean floating solar component manufacturers
12:58 TransContainer launches new multimodal service between Russia and Turkey
12:39 TotalEnergies announces the start-up of New Ethane Cracker in Port Arthur
12:35 KSK completed grain season with new record thanks to investments in port infrastructure
12:13 SCZONE provides promising opportunities for German companies
11:59 RF Government to allocate RUB 380 million for capital repair of hydraulic engineering facilities in three regions
11:47 ABB to exit Russian market
11:32 Neptune Energy chooses DNV as their single source ISO Management System Certification partner
10:30 DNV awards HHI with AiP for 2,200-tonne offshore patrol vessel design
10:09 Angolan Government’s Ministry of Transport awards concession tender for the Lobito Corridor railway
09:51 UK Government updates sanctions against Russia
09:34 Wartsila completes Russian market exit
09:14 Crude oil futures fall on low U.S. gasoline demand
08:58 MABUX: No firm trend: bunker indices to change sharply and irregular on Jul 21