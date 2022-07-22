2022 July 22 17:20

Pilbara Ports Authority announces annual throughput of 733.1 million tonnes in the 2021-22 financial year

Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) has once again broken its annual throughput record, achieving a total throughput of 733.1 million tonnes (Mt) in the 2021-22 financial year, according to the company's release.

This is an increase of one per cent compared to last financial year and highlights consistent performance despite challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021-22, more than 42 per cent of global iron ore trade and almost 7 per cent of global LNG trade passed through PPA ports. This was achieved with 17,000 safe vessel movements, an average of 35 vessels per day.