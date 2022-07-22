2022 July 22 10:32

MEYER WERFT lays keel for Carnival Jubilee

With the traditional keel laying ceremony, the construction of Carnival Jubilee at MEYER WERFT in Papenburg has reached another milestone, according to the company's release. This is the first time that a ship for this Miami-based brand and shipping company is being built in Papenburg.



The Carnival Jubilee will now be completed in the world's largest covered shipbuilding dock at MEYER WERFT and delivered at the end of 2023. Carnival Cruise Line will then deploy the ship for cruises to the Caribbean from the Texas port of Galveston. That's why the U.S. state was omnipresent during the keel-laying ceremony: Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy, wearing a cowboy-shaped hard, placed the traditional lucky coins under the 375-ton steel block.

Carnival Jubilee is the third ship of a series MEYER Group is building for Carnival Cruise Line. MEYER TURKU has already delivered the Mardi Gras in 2020, followed by the Carnival Celebration in 2022. All ships are equipped with the low-emission LNG propulsion system. The highlight for passengers on board the three ships will be a roller coaster for the first time.