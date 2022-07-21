  • Home
  • News
  • MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 29, 2022
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 July 21 17:23

    MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 29, 2022

    The Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    Global bunker indices continued moderate decline over the Week 29. The 380 HSFO index went negative by another 1.09 USD: from 642.68 USD/MT to 641.59 USD/MT. The VLSFO index, in turn, fell by 12.28 USD: from 978.95 USD/MT to 966.67 USD/MT. The MGO index also lost 14.50 USD (from 1265.12 USD/MT to 1250.62 USD/MT).

    Following further decline of fuel prices, the Global Scrubber Spread (SS) weekly average - the difference in price between 380 HSFO and VLSFO - also continued its slight downtrend for the second week in a row - minus $ 5.70 ($ 336.82 vs. $ 342.52 last week). In Rotterdam, the SS Spread average also turned down: $321.67 vs. $330.17 (down $8.50 from last week). The average weekly price difference of 380 HSFO/VLSFO also continued to decline in Singapore: minus $2.67 ($532.83 vs. $535.50 last week). More information is available in the Price Differences section of mabux.com.

    Natural gas prices in Europe declined slightly over the week 29. LNG as bunker fuel in the port of Sines (Portugal) fell by 797 USD/MT on July 18 to 2583 USD/MT (versus 3380 USD/MT a week earlier). LNG prices are still significantly higher than those of traditional bunker fuels: the price of MGO LS at the port of Sines was quoted on July 20 at 1336 USD/MT.

    Over the Week 29, the MDI index (comparison of MABUX MBP Index (market bunker prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX digital bunker benchmark)) continued to demonstrate an undercharge of 380 HSFO fuel in all four ports selected: Rotterdam - minus $108, Singapore - minus $141, Fujairah - minus $112 and Houston - minus $19. Underestimation premium of HSFO fuel in all ports continue to widen.

    VLSFO fuel, according to MDI, remained, on the contrary, overpriced in all four selected ports: plus $64 in Rotterdam, plus $259 in Singapore, plus $269 in Fujairah and plus $76 in Houston. Here, the MDI index did not have any firm trend: the overcharge premium decreased slightly in Rotterdam, Singapore and Fujairah, but increased in Houston. VLSFO fuel is still the most overvalued segment of the global bunker market.

    As for MGO LS grade, MDI index registered a fuel overcharge in three ports out of four selected: Rotterdam again returned to the overcharge zone: plus $ 13. MGO LS fuel was also overpriced in Fujairah - plus $ 236 and in Houston - plus $71. Singapore was the only port where the MDI index registered underpricing - minus $18. MDI recorded a trend for a gradual increase of both underestimation and overestimation premiums.

    The Port of Amsterdam says that sea and river cruise ships will be able to connect to shore power at the Walstroom passenger terminal in 2025, and shore-power enabled vessels will be given priority when docking at the terminal. The Port has already started work on the design phase of the shore power installation in conjunction with the grid operator Liander. The port received a European subsidy for this phase, and it is expected that the European tender process will start after the summer, so that both sea cruise and river cruise ships will be able to use shore power at the Passenger Terminal Amsterdam (PTA) from the start of the cruise season in 2025.

    Fujairah’s bunker sales in June were more than 13% down on the previous month and down around 3% year-on-year. The Middle East bunkering hub accounted for a total of 647,184 cubic metres (cbm) of marine fuel and 5,036 cbm of lubricants. The main grade, 380cst low sulphur fuel oil, accounted for 482,926 cbm and sales of 380cst marine fuel oil (the higher sulphur fuel, which can used by scrubber-equipped ships) were 132,690 cbm. The 180cst low sulphur fuel oil grade accounted for 372 cbm. On the distillate side, sales of low sulphur marine gasoil were 29,909 cbm and (higher sulphur) marine gasoil sales were 1,287 cbm.

    We expect global bunker indices to continue slight downward trend next week.

    By Sergey Ivanov, Director, MABUX

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 July 21

18:07 GTT entrusted by DSME with the tank design of six new LNG carriers
17:56 Operation of NOVATEK’s LNG complex in Bechevinskaya Bay to enter its active phase in late 2023
17:40 Container terminal in Genoa orders retrofit for 3 Konecranes Noell RTGs
17:34 Fincantieri announces steel cutting of the second LSS unit for the Italian Navy
17:23 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 29, 2022
17:01 RF Government’s Decree on establishment of new body for managing NSR shipping expected from day to day
16:30 Nornickel can involve ports of North Africa and eastern part of NSR for its cargo transportation
16:03 Milaha wins EPCI contract from QatarEnergy valued at more than QR 1.4 billion
15:23 The CMA CGM Group and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution announce the deployment of an acoustic monitoring buoy near Norfolk, Va.
15:03 Port Houston container volume up 11% to 323,823 TEUs in June 2022
14:55 Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online course commences in August
14:23 ABS and SHI JDP to develop smart hull monitoring software
14:02 Fluxys and EIG partner in Quintero, Chilean largest LNG regasification terminal
13:20 ABB to spin off its Accelleron turbocharging business
13:12 DNV signs MOU with Korean floating solar component manufacturers
12:58 TransContainer launches new multimodal service between Russia and Turkey
12:39 TotalEnergies announces the start-up of New Ethane Cracker in Port Arthur
12:35 KSK completed grain season with new record thanks to investments in port infrastructure
12:13 SCZONE provides promising opportunities for German companies
11:59 RF Government to allocate RUB 380 million for capital repair of hydraulic engineering facilities in three regions
11:47 ABB to exit Russian market
11:32 Neptune Energy chooses DNV as their single source ISO Management System Certification partner
10:30 DNV awards HHI with AiP for 2,200-tonne offshore patrol vessel design
10:09 Angolan Government’s Ministry of Transport awards concession tender for the Lobito Corridor railway
09:51 UK Government updates sanctions against Russia
09:34 Wartsila completes Russian market exit
09:14 Crude oil futures fall on low U.S. gasoline demand
08:58 MABUX: No firm trend: bunker indices to change sharply and irregular on Jul 21

2022 July 20

18:47 International Chamber of Shipping hires five new members
18:17 Kalmar to deliver Sweden’s first electric reachstacker to help the Port of Helsingborg reduce its carbon footprint
18:06 FSA expands the scope of certification of fisheries according to the standards of sustainable fishing
17:51 USCG recognizes LNG expert for supporting marine safety
17:37 Valenciaport to invest more than 86 million euros in the Port of Sagunto
17:18 Lerwick Port strike action ends after pay deal
16:23 The M/V Sparta II successfully delivers more than 3,000 tonnes of cargo to the port of Tartus, Syria
16:15 TotalEnergies announces new milestone towards Papua LNG development
15:35 Truck FIT improves arrivals for haulage companies at HHLA terminals
15:21 Container company’s inadequate pay offer could cause chaos on Liverpool docks
14:38 WETA awarded $14.9 million to develop electric ferry network in San Francisco
14:27 SAAM Towage Peru fleet adds six units with new Condor
13:29 US DOT focuses on future maritime workforce
12:42 Russian Gov’t assign RUB 26 million for the removal of wrecks in the Far East
12:14 Canadian Coast Guard announces commissioning of the newest Government of Canada offshore fisheries science vessel
11:44 Ukraine officially joins IEA as Association country
11:20 “K” Line signs additional purchase agreement for automatic kite systems
10:33 Water levels on Europe’s main rivers haven’t been this low for decades – Xclusiv Shipbrokers
10:32 Turkey has contributed to solving the problem of grain exports through the Black Sea - Vladimir Putin
10:00 PortNews Media Group celebrating its 18-th anniversary
09:01 MABUX: Global bunker indices to be mainly stable on Jul 20

2022 July 19

18:30 DNV and PETRONAS join forces to support the development of carbon capture utilization and storage
18:07 CRP Subsea awarded several deepwater contracts to provide buoyancy solutions in Brazil
17:54 Russian Railways asks EU Council to lift restrictions imposed on the company
17:31 RWE and SolarDuck sign an agreement to develop the use of floating solar parks at sea
17:26 Strike at DSME сause huge losses - BusinessKorea
17:19 RF Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked Indian authorities for official explanations on circumstances of Russian ship detention
17:02 PIL’s SWS and WS6 services call at new Busan Container Terminal in Korea
16:13 TotalEnergies and ADNOC expand strategic alliance
15:23 State border checkpoint opened at port Vostochny
15:05 Air compressor of gas-layer drag reduction system for large ships passed CCS product survey
14:55 Volga Shipping Company confirms compliance of its Safety Management System with ISM Code