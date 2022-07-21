2022 July 21 16:03

Milaha wins EPCI contract from QatarEnergy valued at more than QR 1.4 billion

Milaha, the industry-leading provider of maritime and logistics solutions in Qatar, has announced a significant five-years contract award with an option to extend, for delivering Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) services for offshore projects in Qatar, according to the company's release.



Milaha has been executing a strategy to further develop its capabilities in serving the major oil and gas projects in Qatar especially in the fields of Inspection, Repair and Maintenance (IRM) services, which will contribute to the “Tawteen” program objectives aimed at localizing and enhancing the Energy sector’s supply chain.