2022 July 20 12:14

Canadian Coast Guard announces commissioning of the newest Government of Canada offshore fisheries science vessel

Canadian Coast Guard officially commissioned the Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) John Cabot, according to Canada.ca. This is the third of three Offshore Fisheries Science Vessels built under the National Shipbuilding Strategy. These unique vessels serve as floating laboratories equipped with modern research equipment to collect the data necessary for the sustainable management of Canada's oceans and aquatic resources.

Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the Government of Canada is revitalizing the shipbuilding industry, creating meaningful skilled jobs and building all-new classes of ships to ensure that Canada's maritime services have modern, safe and reliable to fulfill their missions.

Like all Canadian Coast Guard vessels, the CCGS John Cabot is also equipped to provide environmental response, as well as search and rescue operations, if required.



The CCGS John Cabot is the third large ship delivered to the Canadian Coast Guard under the National Shipbuilding Strategy.

Offshore Fisheries Science Vessels (OHSH) are the first class of vessels built by Seaspan Shipyard in Vancouver under the non-combat vessel component of the National Shipbuilding Strategy.

The three new vessels replace existing vessels on the east and west coasts of Canada. They will support scientific research, including:

acoustic and fisheries surveys of fish and invertebrates;

collecting information on the abundance and distribution of marine species;

collecting data on marine ecosystems and the impacts of human activity on fisheries resources and ecosystem health.