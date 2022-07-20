2022 July 20 11:44

Ukraine officially joins IEA as Association country

Ukraine’s Energy Minister and IEA Executive Director have signed Joint Declaration in Warsaw, providing framework for closer collaboration on energy security and reconstruction

Ukraine officially joined the International Energy Agency as an Association country July 19, with the signing of a joint declaration by Ukraine’s Minister of Energy German Galushchenko and IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol, the IEA said in its press release.

The Joint Association Declaration was signed at a ceremony in Warsaw, Poland. The signing took place in the presence of Polish Climate and Environment Minister Anna Moskwa.

The IEA Governing Board agreed on June 16 to welcome Ukraine as the IEA’s 11th Association country. The Governing Board’s decision highlighted Ukraine’s important energy security role and IEA support for its reconstruction efforts.

The Joint Declaration states that Ukraine and the IEA intend to work together to develop policy and build capacity in a wide range of energy-related fields, including market analysis, energy system reconstruction, energy security, efficiency, accelerated energy transitions, hydrogen and biomethane, and energy data and statistics. The specific initiatives are to be agreed upon in two-year joint work programmes.



The IEA’s Association framework allows the IEA to work closely and deepen cooperation with its partner countries, sharing analysis, data and best practices. Ukraine is the IEA’s 11th Association country. The framework was established in 2015 and the other Association countries are Argentina, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Morocco, Singapore, South Africa and Thailand. IEA family members now represent some 75% of global energy demand.