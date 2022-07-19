2022 July 19 12:21

231% increase in imported empty containers boost Saudi exports

The import volumes of empty containers by shipping lines registered a 231% jump between January and May 2022 compared to the same period last year, rising from 20,985 TEUs to 69,429 TEUs, according to numbers published by the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani). The import of these dry boxes play a major role in strengthening exporters and export operations, boosting national exports, and enabling trade between Saudi Arabia and the rest of the world.



This milestone is a direct result of Mawani’s recent initiative that was launched in collaboration with container terminal operators to slash the handling charges of empty containers by half for one year. This move has helped in reducing import costs and enabled shipping lines to expand their inventory of empty containers in line with the Authority’s strategic vision to develop a booming and sustainable maritime sector that bolsters the Kingdom’s trade and economic progress.



Mawani aims to develop an effective port ecosystem to boost the Kingdom’s import and export activity through a series of initiatives and programs with the private sector. They include the upgrading of operational efficiency, enhancing the regulatory and legislative environment, and revamping and automating processes in cooperation with strategic partners and government entities within the framework set by the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) to position Saudi Arabia as a global transport and logistics hub.