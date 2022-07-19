2022 July 19 09:49

Deputy PM Denis Manturov to supervise the state’s industrial policy including shipbuilding development programmes

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved assignment of duties to its deputies

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin outlined new obligations of Denis Manturov after its appointment as Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade. Vladimir Putin signed the Executive Order on the appointment on July 15, says press center of RF Government.

Denis Manturov will supervise the state’s industrial policy as well as the implementation on programmes for the development of the nuclear, rocket and space sectors, shipbuilding, aviation, radio-electronic and defence industries. He will also carry out technological and nuclear supervision.

In the Government, all deputy prime ministers, in addition to their sectoral duties, are responsible for the socioeconomic development of specific federal districts. The industrially-oriented Ural Federal District will be assigned to Denis Manturov.

