  • 2022 July 19 10:06

    Ocean Yield invests in methanol-ready container vessel with long-term charter

    Upon delivery, the vessel will commence a seven-year timecharter contract to ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

    Ocean Yield AS (“Ocean Yield” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has agreed to purchase a 5,500 TEU container vessel newbuilding under construction at HJ Shipbuilding, Korea. The vessel will be a sister vessel to the newbuilding announced on 10 June 2022, with a design enabling it to be converted to dual fuel operation with methanol as fuel.

    Delivery of the vessel is expected in May 2023. Upon delivery, the vessel will commence a seven-year timecharter contract to ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. which will add approximately USD 80 million to the Company’s EBITDA backlog.

    Ocean Yield is a ship-owning company with investments in vessels on long-term charters.

