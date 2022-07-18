2022 July 18 14:21

Launching of Edda Wind’s SOV C416

On July 15 Edda Wind’s Service Operation Vessel Edda Goelo (C416) was launched at Astilleros Balenciaga in Spain. Edda Goelo will commence operations for Siemens Gamesa at Iberdrola’s offshore wind farm in the Saint-Brieuc Bay in Q3 2023.



The launching ceremony in Zumaia, Balenciaga Shipyard’s headquarters, was attended by representatives of the shipyard, Siemens Gamesa, Iberdrola and Edda Wind.



"Launching is always a special moment in the building process and a milestone to celebrate. We are very pleased with launching our second SOV built by Astilleros Balenciaga, and to successfully witness Edda Winds second launch this year. Once again, we deliver on our ambitions for the company and the industry as a whole," said Kenneth Walland, CEO of Edda Wind.



Edda Wind has a newbuild program of eight vessels in addition to Edda Breeze delivered in May this year and Edda Passat and Edda Mistral delivered in 2018. Balenciaga will deliver the first SOV, “Edda Brint” in August.



Edda Goelo will serve as a mother vessel for wind turbine technicians as they perform maintenance work on offshore wind turbines. Contrary to the other Edda Wind vessels, the Edda Goelo will not be seen in the company’s usual orange and yellow – for the first time, an Edda vessel will be painted blue and white, in accordance with the Siemens Gamesas profile colors.



When finalized, it is set for work on Iberdrola’s Saint Brieuc wind farm off the coast of France.



Long-term contract



The Edda Goelo will commence a five-year contract with Siemens Gamesa on the Saint Brieuc wind farm in mid-2023.



The vessel can accommodate up to 40 maintenance technicians from Siemens Gamesa and Iberdrola, plus approximately 20 crew members from Edda Wind. The technicians perform scheduled maintenance activities and any other matters that may arise during the two weeks they spend at the wind farm. After those two weeks, the vessel takes the technicians back to shore and they are replaced by another team that spends another two weeks at the wind farm, so there are always technicians servicing the wind farm.



496 MW capacity



The Saint Brieuc wind farm, with 62 SG 8.0-167 DD turbines, will have a capacity of 496 MW, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 835,000 people



Siemens Gamesa will maintain the Saint Brieuc wind farm for a minimum of 10 years. The contract includes, among other things, maintenance personnel, spare parts, and remote-control service.