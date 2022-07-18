2022 July 18 12:14

Kibo Power Purchase Agreement on SA waste-to-energy project extended to 20 years

Kibo Energy PLC, the renewable energy focused development company, announced that it has extended to 20 years its conditional 10-year take-or-pay Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA'), first announced in the Company's RNS dated 14 February 2022. The PPA outlines the construction, commissioning and operation of a 2.7 MW plastic-to-syngas power plant to generate baseload electricity for an industrial business park developer (the 'Client') in Gauteng, South Africa (the 'Project'). The Project is the Company's first under its joint venture, Sustineri Energy, in which Kibo Energy PLC holds 65% and Industrial Green Energy Solutions Pty Ltd ('IGES') holds the balance of 35%.



The extended term period to 20 years will improve the already compelling Project highlights, as per the Company's RNS dated 14 February 2022, including: