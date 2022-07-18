2022 July 18 10:16

Vympel Shipyard and South African company ICARUS Marine agree on cooperation

Image source: Vympel Shipyard MoU foresees using of the patented HYSUCAT technologies in construction of dynamically supported passenger ships

Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region based Vympel Shipyard (a company of USC) says it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the South African company ICARUS Marine during the visit of Gunther Migeotte, Executive Director at ICARUS Marine.

ICARUS Marine designs various ships including hydrofoil supported catamarans (HYSUCAT).

The MoU signed by Yevgeny Norenko, General Director of Vymbel Shipyard, and Gunther Migeotte, Executive Director of ICARUS Marine, foresees using of the HYSUCAT technology in construction of dynamically supported passenger ships and also defines further steps towards cooperation between Vympel and ICARUS Marine in the Russian and foreign markets.

Gunther Migeotte visited the shipyard’s hull shop currently building two high-speed hydrofoil supported passenger ships of Project HSC150B. The first one was laid down on May 13 in the presence of Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and USC General Director Aleksey Rakhmanov.

At the meeting, Yevgeny Norenko and Gunther Migeotte discussed promising projects of ICARUS Marine that can be in demand in Russia and discussed the variants of using the patented technologies as well as technical issues related to construction of hydrofoil supported catamarans and other innovative projects.

Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region based Shipbuilding Plant “Vympel” (Vympel Shipyard, a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) specializes in the construction of medium- and light-tonnage seagoing and river vessels and boats both for military and civil sectors. Since its inception in 1930, the company has built more than 30,000 ships of various types. Vympel Shipyard used to be a part of the Kalashnikov Concern. In December 2020, USC acquired 82.88% of the shipyard’s stock.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus).