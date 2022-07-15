2022 July 15 17:34

Port of Immingham welcomes shipment of conditioned pulverised fly

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading ports group, welcomed its first shipment of conditioned pulverised fly ash (CPFA) at the Port of Immingham.



The raw material is used in other products to produce components for road or ground bases, in concrete and cement, or tile and brick manufacturing.



Simon Bird, Regional Director for the Humber ports said: “Immingham plays a key role in bringing in components for the construction industry and we’re delighted to welcome this first shipment of conditioned pulverised fly ash. The strength of the Humber Ports is in the diversity of the markets and commercial sectors that we support, so it is great to be adding another new product to that range.”



Ivan Skidmore, Sales & Technical Director of Power Minerals said: “This is the largest single shipment that we have arranged of ash, and working with ABP was very straightforward and clear, in terms of the process and delivery. They have been very supportive throughout the process and implementation.



“This significant shipment of ash illustrates the strength of PML as part of our international group – EP Power Minerals – and shows our ability to source ash, invest in delivery and ensure a robust, continuity of ash supply when needed.



“We always go above and beyond to meet our customer’s needs and this shipment, with the support of ABP, is a great example of that ethos.”