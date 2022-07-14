2022 July 14 17:52

Business as usual at Hambantota Port despite urest in Sri Lanka

Operations at the Hambantota International Port (HIP) from port services, marine services, energy hub, Port Industrial Park and Integrated logistics are running uninterrupted, despite the current fuel crisis in the country. As an essential service, HIP has ensured continuous fuel supply to enable the port to function 24/7 with no disruptions in shipping, logistics operations and services.



Recently, the Multipurpose vessel MV Bahri HOFUF called to pick up transshipped vehicles from India, which are enroute to Mexico, Vera Cruz Port. The specialty of multipurpose vessels is that they are designed with facilities to carry a wide range of cargo including containers, break bulk, and RORO. Earlier this year, HIP handled M.V. Glovis Champion, the largest RORO shipment to call at the port to date.



The first half of 2022 has been very productive for the port which reached almost 1.14 million tonnage in handled volumes. HIP’s strategic partnerships with Lanwa Sanstha Cement Corporation (Pvt) Ltd., and INSEE Cement, has enabled cement manufacturers operating in the Southern part of the country to increase their supply chain efficiency.



The Hambantota International Port is being developed as a multipurpose port and is currently engaged in transshipment of vehicles on the east-west sea route while being the port of call for bunkering, bulk and break bulk, energy services and marine services. Container handling will be the next step for HIP and necessary infrastructure is being put in place.