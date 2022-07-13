2022 July 13 17:19

EU allows Russia to transit some sanctioned goods by rail transport to its exclave via the EU

The Commission underlines the importance of monitoring the two-way trade flows between Russia and Kaliningrad Oblast

The European Commission has published further guidance to Member States on the transit of goods from Russia. This is part of regular technical exchanges on the practical implementation of EU restrictive measures.



This guidance confirms that the transit of sanctioned goods by road with Russian operators is not allowed under the EU measures. No such similar prohibition exists for rail transport, without prejudice to Member States' obligation to perform effective controls. Member States shall check whether transit volumes remain within the historical averages of the last 3 years, in particular reflecting the real demand for essential goods at the destination, and that there are no unusual flows or trade patterns that could give rise to circumvention. The transit of sanctioned military and dual use goods and technology is fully prohibited in any event – regardless of the mode of transport.



The purpose of today's text is to specify the applicable rules and recall that Member States are obliged to prevent all possible forms of circumvention of EU restrictive measures. In that light, the Commission underlines the importance of monitoring the two-way trade flows between Russia and Kaliningrad Oblast to ensure that sanctioned goods cannot enter the EU customs territory.