2022 July 13 17:35

Completion of ferry/passenger complex in Ugolniye Kopi estimated at 75%

The construction is to be completed by 1 September 2022

Completion of general construction works under the project on creation of a ferry/passenger complex in Ugolniye Kopi, Anadyr District, Chukotka Autonomous Region, have reached 75%, completion of hydraulic engineering works ‒ 95%, according to Telegram channel of Marine Rescue Service, General Contractor of the project.

Special commission headed by Vladislav Stavitsky, Deputy Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) has assessed the progress of the construction which is to be completed by 1 September 2022. The complex is to ensure safe shipping across the Anadyr Bay.

In September, upon completion of the main construction works, start-up and adjustment works will be conducted at the complex and the new equipment will be put into operation, reads the statement.

The project envisages the construction of three berths in Ugolniye Kopi – cargo, cargo-passenger, and passenger ones with a total length of 145.5 meters; a coast protection slope with a total length of 155.7 meters; a passenger terminal and a check point.

General contractor under the project – Marine Rescue Service; customer – FSUE Rosmorport; contract value – RUB 674.7 million.

