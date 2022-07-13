2022 July 13 17:13

DEME secures dredging contract for new container terminal in the Port of Gdańsk

DEME says it has secured a sizable contract for dredging and reclamation works in the Port of Gdańsk. This represents the second major dredging contract for DEME in Poland. DEME has a sizable share of the contract, representing a value for DEME of EUR 50-150 million.



The new contract was signed with DCT Gdańsk, the operator of the largest container terminal on the Baltic Sea and owned by PSA International, the Polish Development Fund and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund. DEME will work in a consortium with the Polish construction group Budimex.



The new container terminal in Gdańsk includes a deep-water quay of 717 metres long and 17.5 metres deep and a yard area of 36.5 hectares. DEME will lead the dredging and reclamation works to create the 36-hectare platform that will form the base of the new terminal. Dredging and reclamation works will start in September 2022 and will be followed in early 2023 by the construction of the northern and southern walls and the main berth.



Scheduled to open for commercial operations in 2024, the full completion of the terminal is planned for the second quarter of 2025. In its first phase, the new terminal will increase DCT Gdańsk’s handling capacity by 1.7 million TEU to a total of 4.5 million TEU (20-foot containers) per year.



Laurent Closset, Deputy Area Director Europe at DEME Group, commented: “We are extremely pleased to secure this dredging and reclamation contract, which is the second major project for DEME in Poland in a few years’ time.This project award follows the successful modernisation we executed of the Świnoujście-Szczecin Fairway, which officially opened in May. Now we are helping to construct a new terminal, which is marking a new era for container handling in the Baltic region. We are particularly proud of this new success for a prestigious client in this very dynamic country.”