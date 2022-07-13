2022 July 13 13:48

FESCO to increase its fleet of reefer containers to 4,000 units by autumn 2022

Image source: FESCO

FESCO Transportation Group is going to increase its fleet of reefer containers to 4,000 units by the end of summer 2022 under the company’s strategy for development of its subsidiary, Dalreftrans.

From the beginning of the year, Dalreftrans has got 750 new forty-foot and 100 twenty-foot reefer containers of improved capacity. 200 more units are expected in August. Thus, FESCO’s fleet will number about 4,000 reefer containers.

Part of newly acquired equipment will cover the demand for reefer containers surging with the beginning of the fishing season in the Far East.

As of today, average age of FESCO’s reefer containers is about 9 years, which is almost 1.5 less than in July 2021. The Group will continue the programme of its container fleet modernization.

Dalreftrans LLC is Russia’s only operator of reefer containers involving its own rolling stock.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 100,000 containers and about 9,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 21 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.