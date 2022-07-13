2022 July 13 11:28

Unifeeder to collaborate with ZeroNorth to access full suite of optimisation services

Unifeeder says it has signed a three-year deal with technology company ZeroNorth as part of the company's green agenda strategy. The deal includes vessel, voyage, bunker, and emissions optimisation solutions in partnership that underlines ZeroNorth’s foray into container segment. This will enable Unifeeder to implement the full suite of services included in ZeroNorth’s platform, as well as ClearLynx’s bunker solution, as part of the company’s ambitious decarbonisation efforts and green agenda strategy.



The partnership with ZeroNorth will give our fleet full transparency over voyage planning, access to industry-leading voyage optimisation with integrated weather routing, as well as bunker, vessel, and emissions optimisation recommendations to unlock fuel efficiencies, reduce carbon emissions, and improve earnings. 90 Unifeeder-operated vessels will adopt ZeroNorth’s technology, powering up decision-making and generating an immediate positive impact on their operations.



The partnership is the latest milestone in ZeroNorth’s continued expansion into the container market and comes as another example of the company’s aim to make a positive impact across the entire marine value chain.