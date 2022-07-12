-
2022 July 12 09:20
Crude oil futures fall amid concerns over reduction of demand in China
Oil prices fell by 1.76%-1.99%
As of 12 July 2022, 08:58 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for September settlement were trading 1.76% lower at $105.22 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for August delivery fell by 1.99% to $102.02 a barrel.
Oil prices are decreasing amid concerns over reduction of demand in China where coronavirus cases are registered.
