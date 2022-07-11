  • Home
  • 2022 July 11 17:54

    Dry cargo carrier STK-1004 owned by shipping company Udalenny Morskoy Terminal to arrive at Kaliningrad on July 13

    Dry cargo carrier STK-1004 owned by shipping company Udalenny Morskoy Terminal (UMT) left port Bronka (Saint-Petersburg) on July 10 and is expected in Kaliningrad on July 13, according to MarineTraffic.

    According to earlier reports of Interfax referring to Sergey Mishin, General Director of Algoritm Group LLC, the company is the ship charterer, forwarder and cargo operator. According to him, STK-1004 will be the sixth cargo ship on the line linking the Kaliningrad Region and the mainland of Russia.

    Shipping company Udalenny Morskoy Terminal (UMT LLC) established in September 2017 owns nine ships of STK design (class of river-sea going vessels). The company is licensed for transportation of dangerous cargo (class 4 and 9). The key commercial activities of the company are exports and coastal shipping of timber. Among the company’s key consignors are UPM-Kymmene, Stora Enso, Koskitukki, Metsa Forest SPb (Metsа Group) and Segezha Group. The 1,460dwt STK-1004 was built in Germany in 1991, the ship is homeported in Saint-Petersburg

Bronka, Kaliningrad  


