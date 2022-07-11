2022 July 11 12:54

Port of Liepaja throughput in H1’2022 rose by 15.2% Y-o-Y to 3.88 million tonnes

Handling of grain rose by 30.2% to 1.65 million tonnes

In January-June 2022, freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia rose by 15.2%, year-on-year, to 3.88 million tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, handling of grain and cereal products rose by 30.2% to 1.65 million tonnes, handling of anthracite totaled 28.1 thousand tonnes (down 2.4%), handling of building materials rose by 2.2% to 368.6 thousand tonnes, handling of oil products dropped by 26.2% to 177.4 thousand tonnes. Handling of general cargo rose by 35.4% to 1.12 million tonnes.

In the reported period, the port serviced 35,872 passengers.

The number of calls rose by 4% to 847.



Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. Liepaja ranks third port of Latvia by handled cargo volume. Half of the port’s cargo throughput is fueled by crude oil and bulk cargoes imported from the CIS countries, largely from Belarus. In 2021, throughput of Liepaja port was 7.06 million tonnes.