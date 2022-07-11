  • Home
  • News
  • Fronline Ltd. and Euronav NV sign definitive combination agreement to create a leading global independent oil tanker operator
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 July 11 12:03

    Fronline Ltd. and Euronav NV sign definitive combination agreement to create a leading global independent oil tanker operator

    Image source: Euronav

    Enhanced performance through incremental synergies totaling a minimum of USD 60 million on a full annual run-rate basis

    Frontline Ltd. (Frontline) and Euronav NV (Euronav) have entered into a definitive Combination Agreement for a stock-for-stock combination based on an exchange ratio of 1.45 Frontline-shares for every 1.0 Euronav-share (the “Combination”), which was unanimously approved by all the members of Frontline’s Board of Directors and by all members of Euronav’s Supervisory Board. The agreement memorialises the principal aspects of the previously announced term sheet that was signed on 7 April 2022, Frontline said in a media release.

    The proposed Combination is structured as a voluntary conditional exchange offer (the “Tender Offer”) by Frontline for all outstanding shares of Euronav at an exchange ratio of 1.45 Frontline shares for 1.0 Euronav share, possibly followed by a (simplified) squeeze out, with the aim to then propose a merger of Euronav into Frontline to Frontline’s and Euronav’s shareholders as soon as possible thereafter (the “Merger”). Based on Frontline share price USD 8.34 per share (as of US close 8 July 2022), the proposed exchange rate represents a value of USD 12.09 per Euronav share.
    The combined group will be named Frontline, incorporated and headquartered in Cyprus and will in addition continue to operate from various offices in Europe and Asia including Belgium, Norway, UK, Singapore and Greece.

    Following completion of the Tender Offer, the governance and senior leadership of the Group will be as outlined under the header “senior leadership and governance.” Euronav and Frontline will endeavor to complete a full legal merger. Should, after completion of the Tender Offer, a squeeze-out or legal merger of both companies not yet be feasible, then during such interim period to the full merger, Euronav will retain its separate listings on Euronext Brussels and the New York Stock Exchange, and Euronav governance, as well as further integration joint projects and synergies, shall be further organized taking into account legal obligations of Euronext Brussels listed issuers, including article 7:97 of the Belgian Code of companies and associations.

    • The combination will create a leading independent large crude tanker operator with an anticipated market capitalisation of more than USD 4 billion based on market values of the respective companies as of 8 July 2022, adjusted for the shares in Euronav currently held by Frontline.
    • The combined net revenue and EBITDA for the two companies in 2021 was approximately USD 668 million and USD 246 million, respectively.
    • The combined group will benefit from a balanced global vessel footprint with highly complementary platforms including 146 vessels consisting of 68 VLCC, 56 Suezmaxes, 20 LR2/Aframax and 2 FSO vessels. The best-in-class combined expertise of these businesses, supported by a strong balance sheet and access to attractive financing will support industry leading operational break-even levels for the combined fleet.

    The Combination is anticipated to deliver significant synergies of a minimum of USD 60 million on an annualised basis, including savings in selling, general and administrative expenses and other expenses resulting from (among other things):

    • A larger fleet allowing for a better utilisation through, for example, use of combination voyages
    • Economies of scale driven by cost synergies in respect of daily operational expenditures, dry-dock, and special project expenses
    • Financial savings, primarily owing to a larger and stronger balance sheet improving the cost of debt
    • The Frontline Board and Euronav Supervisory Board strongly believe the combined group will represent a premier and well-capitalised company through which investors can participate in the tanker market, benefiting from tangible economies of scale via pooling arrangements, procurement opportunities, reduced overhead and enhanced access to capital, as well as a highly liquid stock.

    Both the Frontline Board and Euronav Supervisory Board consider the transaction to be in the best interests of all shareholders and have each unanimously approved the Combination Agreement, and subject to the absence of a superior bid (as defined in the takeover rules) the Euronav Supervisory Board has undertaken to recommend to its shareholders to tender their Euronav shares in the Tender Offer.

    Lazard is serving as financial advisor to Euronav. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP is serving as legal counsel to Euronav.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 July 11

13:49 Gas for Climate consortium publishes udated biomethane production potentials for EU Member States
13:27 TGS expects its Q2 net revenues to reach USD 230 million
13:17 SGX RegCo to investigate potential listing rules breaches by Eneco Energy Limited and refer possible contraventions of Companies Act to relevant authorities
12:54 Port of Liepaja throughput in H1’2022 rose by 15.2% Y-o-Y to 3.88 million tonnes
12:51 Siemens Gamesa signs first contract with Turkish energy investor Kinesis Enerji in Spain for a 50 MW wind farm
12:31 Singapore secures top spot as Int'l Shipping Centre for ninth consecutive year
12:20 Petersburg Oil Terminal reports 12-pct decrease of throughput in H1’2022
12:03 Fronline Ltd. and Euronav NV sign definitive combination agreement to create a leading global independent oil tanker operator
11:38 Vestas finances its innovation activities with a EUR 475m loan from EIB
10:59 Russian shipyards secured orders for over a thousand civil ships until 2035
10:07 FSUE Rosmorport offers discounts up to 40% for transportation of containers by Ursa Major
09:38 MABUX: Upward changes on Global bunker market may continue on Jul 11
09:15 Crude oil futures fall due to concerns over global economy prospects

2022 July 10

15:09 NYK enters collaboration to reduce GHG emissions from existing ships by combining energy-saving devices
14:23 DHL and Hapag-Lloyd set an example for sustainable ocean transport by using advanced biofuel
13:08 Eidesvik Offshore secures 3-year contract for PSV Viking Prince
10:13 Research supports transition to zero-emission inland shipping

2022 July 9

13:47 China’s biggest marine research ship to set out on her maiden voyage to South China Sea
12:41 Golden Ocean to build three Kamsarmax vessels and sell two Ultramax vessels
09:18 First self-built methanol-powered tanker delivered in South China

2022 July 8

18:33 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
18:11 Fincantieri Marine Group taps Galbiati as new CEO
18:04 FSUE Rosmorport still expects the terminal in Pionersky to be completed in autumn 2023
17:40 Flag hoisting ceremony held on fishing ships built by Admiralteiskie Verfi and Severnaya Verf
17:16 North Sea Port sees transhipment rise by 10% in first six months of the year
17:13 Shell says it shipped an LNG cargo from Australia's FLNG Prelude despite industrial action
16:51 KR, KLCSM and SHI join hands to develop autonomous navigation systems
16:27 DCT Gdansk signs a contract for the construction of the third deep-water terminal
16:05 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches seventh dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
15:42 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in H1'2022 increased by 25% YoY
15:19 ClassNK releases new edition of Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels
14:58 PKN Orlen and KN establish cooperation in the field of offshore wind energy
14:40 Port of Tallinn and Sunly agreed on cooperation in offshore wind
14:21 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines sails from Scotland for the first time since 2019
14:02 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-June 2022 fell by 5.9% YoY
13:37 IMCA adds U.S. offshore wind expertise to Business Development team
13:19 Tobolsk Shipyard launches non-self-propelled deck cargo barge of Project SBD 11018, Yar-Sale
12:47 Ingalls Shipbuilding to hire 2000-plus full-time shipbuilders
12:30 Rosmorport deems it possible to pass oil products bound for Kaliningrad from ferries to tankers
12:14 Scorpio Tankers announces its shares repurchase and its purchase option on six leased MR product tankers
11:23 Qatar accepts delivery of second OPV from Fincantieri
10:48 SEZ Lotos and Mostazafan Foundation to cooperate in establishment of JV for development of North-South ITC
09:55 High gas and oil prices let companies invest in advanced oil production technologies - Yury Trutnev
09:29 Crude oil futures show moderate increase after a recent surge
09:01 MABUX: Bunker prices to turn into upward changes on Jul 08

2022 July 7

18:04 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 Aleksandr Pyatov to GTLK
17:38 USCG: Two rescued after plane crash at Montague Island, Alaska
17:29 Solstad Offshore announces contract extension for its CSV Normand Pacific
17:13 Kooiman Marine Group wins Van Oord order for two dredgers
17:00 Central Energy Customs of Russia reports on RUB 51 million worth evasion of customs duties for having ships repaired abroad
16:47 Viking Cruises chooses VSTEP as their maritime simulation partner
16:21 MOL announces test installation of new MP collection device to collect microplastics while a vessel is underway
16:00 Public hearing on construction of new facilities at Lukoil II terminal in Vysotsk is over
15:39 Snam purchases new FSRU from BW LNG to contribute to Italy's energy security and diversification
15:19 Wartsila’s flexible engine solutions will further support Italy’s transition towards its renewable energy targets
14:53 USCG offloads $5.2 million in seized cocaine in San Juan
14:48 Shearwater GeoServices awarded contract for 4D baseline survey offshore Australia by Woodside
14:33 FESCO Transportation Group sends first container train from Shanghai to Moscow
14:12 Maersk leaves the ICS Board as "the ICS is no longer sufficiently ambitious enough in its green goals"
14:07 A.P. Moller - Maersk closes acquisition of ResQ