-
2022 July 8 18:33
IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering, Shipping and Logistics, Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- First turn of cargo terminal put into operation in Nizhny Bestyakh, Yakutia
- Berth in Ugolniye Kopi is 50% complete — Chukotka Governor
- Commercial port of Makhachkala to commence handling flower in July
- Throughput of port Kavkaz in H1’2022 fell by 26% Y-o-Y
- Port of Kaliningrad expected to see a 25-pct decrease of throughput to 8 million tonnes in 2022
- Public hearing on construction of new facilities at Lukoil II terminal in Vysotsk is over
Shipping and Logistics
- The share of Russian crude exports to BRICS countries is increasing. Moreover, with its considerable discounts Russia can build up crude oil supplies to India and China as well as supplies of clean petroleum products to Brazil and South Africa.
- Amid sanctions and ‘logistics pivot’, much attention is paid to the development of the North-South ITC. The recent weeks have seen active launching of services on this route. However, it has some challenges and bottlenecks.
- Can Russia stop exporting fertilizers via the Baltic states?
- TransContainer launched multimodal service between Russia and India via Novorossiysk and Suez Canal
- Russia’s internal container traffic in H1’2022 rose by 5.1% YoY
- RZD Logistics launches new railway container service on eastern branch of North-South ITC
- Loading on Russian Railways’ Far East Branch rose by 8% in H1’22 while container transportation by the branch rose by 14%
- Transportation of export containers on Russian Railways’ Oktyabrskaya Branch rose by 8.5% in H1’22.
- Supplies of Chinese rice by river transport resumed in the Khabarovsk Territory
- BAM and Transsib failed to deliver 70 million tonnes of cargo in 2021 - Yury Trutnev
- Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in H1’2022 totaled 1.4 million tonnes, down 57% YoY
- FESCO Transportation Group sends first container train from Shanghai to Moscow
- TransContainer launches import transportation from China to Russia via Kamyshovaya border-crossing station
- The first route of electric vessels to be launched in Moscow in 2022, the second one – in 2023
- Eurochem: There is no clear logistic solution for about 20 million tonnes of Russian and Belorussian fertilizers
- Rosmorport deems it possible to pass oil products bound for Kaliningrad from ferries to tankers
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- R-Flot launches two buoy tenders of Project 3052
- Fishery Shipowners Association President Aleksey Osintsev to speak at Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
- Programme on development of diesel engines manufacture to cover domestic demand in full
- Lotos Shipyard launches first self-propelled dredger of Project 93.159
- Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59 Sergey Volkov and Aleksandr Pyatov
- Nordic Engineering to speak at Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference about modernization of research vessels
- Trawler Vseslav commences sea trials in Kaliningrad
Другие новости по темам: shipping, shipbuilding, ship repair, logistics, hydraulic engineering installations