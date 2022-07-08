IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news

  • Home
2022 July 8

18:11 Fincantieri Marine Group taps Galbiati as new CEO
18:04 FSUE Rosmorport still expects the terminal in Pionersky to be completed in autumn 2023
17:40 Flag hoisting ceremony held on fishing ships built by Admiralteiskie Verfi and Severnaya Verf
17:16 North Sea Port sees transhipment rise by 10% in first six months of the year
17:13 Shell says it shipped an LNG cargo from Australia's FLNG Prelude despite industrial action
16:51 KR, KLCSM and SHI join hands to develop autonomous navigation systems
16:27 DCT Gdansk signs a contract for the construction of the third deep-water terminal
16:05 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches seventh dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
15:42 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in H1'2022 increased by 25% YoY
15:19 ClassNK releases new edition of Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels
14:58 PKN Orlen and KN establish cooperation in the field of offshore wind energy
14:40 Port of Tallinn and Sunly agreed on cooperation in offshore wind
14:21 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines sails from Scotland for the first time since 2019
14:02 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-June 2022 fell by 5.9% YoY
13:37 IMCA adds U.S. offshore wind expertise to Business Development team
13:19 Tobolsk Shipyard launches non-self-propelled deck cargo barge of Project SBD 11018, Yar-Sale
12:47 Ingalls Shipbuilding to hire 2000-plus full-time shipbuilders
12:30 Rosmorport deems it possible to pass oil products bound for Kaliningrad from ferries to tankers
12:14 Scorpio Tankers announces its shares repurchase and its purchase option on six leased MR product tankers
11:23 Qatar accepts delivery of second OPV from Fincantieri
10:48 SEZ Lotos and Mostazafan Foundation to cooperate in establishment of JV for development of North-South ITC
09:55 High gas and oil prices let companies invest in advanced oil production technologies - Yury Trutnev
09:29 Crude oil futures show moderate increase after a recent surge
09:01 MABUX: Bunker prices to turn into upward changes on Jul 08

2022 July 7

18:04 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 Aleksandr Pyatov to GTLK
17:38 USCG: Two rescued after plane crash at Montague Island, Alaska
17:29 Solstad Offshore announces contract extension for its CSV Normand Pacific
17:13 Kooiman Marine Group wins Van Oord order for two dredgers
17:00 Central Energy Customs of Russia reports on RUB 51 million worth evasion of customs duties for having ships repaired abroad
16:47 Viking Cruises chooses VSTEP as their maritime simulation partner
16:21 MOL announces test installation of new MP collection device to collect microplastics while a vessel is underway
16:00 Public hearing on construction of new facilities at Lukoil II terminal in Vysotsk is over
15:39 Snam purchases new FSRU from BW LNG to contribute to Italy's energy security and diversification
15:19 Wartsila’s flexible engine solutions will further support Italy’s transition towards its renewable energy targets
14:53 USCG offloads $5.2 million in seized cocaine in San Juan
14:48 Shearwater GeoServices awarded contract for 4D baseline survey offshore Australia by Woodside
14:33 FESCO Transportation Group sends first container train from Shanghai to Moscow
14:12 Maersk leaves the ICS Board as "the ICS is no longer sufficiently ambitious enough in its green goals"
14:07 A.P. Moller - Maersk closes acquisition of ResQ
13:50 Heads of Far East regions propose subsidizing of construction materials transportation by seaborne transport
13:32 GTT receives an order from Jiangnan Shipyard in China for tank design of three LNG carriers
13:04 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 27, 2022
12:45 TransContainer launches import transportation from China to Russia via Kamyshovaya border-crossing station
12:23 NQBP's vessel completed maintenance dredging at Port of Weipa
11:50 Rosterminalugol confirms compliance with all environmental safety requirements
11:16 World Shipping Council strengthens its organisation in Europe and the U.S.A.
10:40 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port to pay RUB 0.54 per share as dividends for 2021
10:18 Valaris announces contract termination for drillship Valaris DS-11
09:58 CMA CGM cuts import rates by $500
09:54 Crude oil futures rose driven by concerns over possible commodity deficit
09:22 Crude oil futures fall below $100 per barrel for the first time from April 2022
09:03 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to decline on Jul 07

2022 July 6

18:16 Port of Oakland posts its container volume in May
18:00 Port of Kaliningrad expected to see a 25-pct decrease of throughput to 8 million tonnes in 2022
17:39 Gascade and Fluxys team up on two key infrastructure projects to ramp up the hydrogen economy in Germany
17:12 Strengthening port security in Tunisia
17:06 PIL announces contract to build four 8,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels
16:43 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in H1’2022 totaled 1.4 million tonnes, down 57% YoY
16:21 MSC and Fincantieri announce the construction of two next generation cruise ships