2022 July 8 17:40

Flag hoisting ceremony held on fishing ships built by Admiralteiskie Verfi and Severnaya Verf

The ships were built with the state support foreseen by the programme on modernization of the fishery industry facilities

The flag hoisting ceremony has been held today, 8 July 2022, on fishing ships built by Admiralteiskie Verfi and Severnaya Verf (shipyards of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) with participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, USC reports.

The state flags have been raised on factory freezer-longliner Gandvik-1 of Project MT1112XL, factory freezer trawler Kapitan Sokolov of Project 170701 (both built by Severnaya Verf shipyard) and trawler Kapitan Vdovichenko of Project ST-192 (Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard). The ships were built with the state support foreseen by the programme on modernization of the fishery industry facilities.

When greeting the ceremony participants, Vladimir Putin emphasized that “upgrading the fishing fleet, construction of well-equipped advanced and reliable ships for fishery companies, complying with high environmental standards and capable of sustainable fishing without damaging ecosystems” is among the strategic priorities.

The ceremony also featured Ilya Shestakov, head of Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency); Georgy Potavchenko, USC BoD Chairman; Aleksey Rakhmanov, General Director of United Shipbuilding Corporation; Gleb Frank, BoD member of Russian Fishery Company (RFC); Aleksandr Buzakov, General Director of Admiralteiskie Verfi; Igor Orlov, General Director of Severnaya Verf; representatives of the customers and masters of the ships.

“A total of 105 modern fishing ships will be built under the programme on granting fishing quotas in return for investments. Thanks to this programme, we will completely overcome the raw-material orientation and will be able to offer a wider range of fish products in the internal market. Therefore, it is very important to continue the programme on modernization of shipyards and phasing out of imported equipment, especially in pursuance of your instructions on implementation of the second stage of the investment quotas mechanism,” the head of Rosrybolovstvo told the President according to the post on the Telegram channel of the Fishery Shipowners Association (FSA).

All the three trawlers are lead ships in their series being unique for Russia’s fishery industry.

The Kapitan Vdovichenko is the lead supertrawler in a series of vessels being built for Russian Fishery Company (RFC). Being among the world’s most advanced fishing ships it is intended for fishing pollock and herring with a pelagic trawl in the Berents and Okhotsk seas, as well as in the adjacent basins of the Eastern coast of Russia.

The Gandvik-1 is the lead factory freezer-longliner in a series of 4 vessels of Project MT1112XL. The design meets the tough international requirements on environment protection. The ships are intended for catching codfish and haddock in the North Sea, Barents Sea and Norwegian Sea.

The Kapitan Sokolov is the lead factory freezer trawler in a series of 10 vessels of Project 170701 being built by Severnaya Verf shipyard for Norebo Group. The ship’s capsule-shaped bow ensures improved seaworthiness and energy efficiency.