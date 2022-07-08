  • Home
  • News
  • Tobolsk Shipyard launches non-self-propelled deck cargo barge of Project SBD 11018, Yar-Sale
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 July 8 13:19

    Tobolsk Shipyard launches non-self-propelled deck cargo barge of Project SBD 11018, Yar-Sale

    Image source: Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District Government
    It is the second ship built for operation on the Yamal

    On 7 July 2022, Tobolsk Shipbuilding Ship Repair Plant launched non-self-propelled deck cargo barge of Project SBD 11018, Yar-Sale, R-Flot wrote on its Telegram channel.

    The ship was built with direct participation of R-Flot. The vessels’ capacity of 5,000 tonnes has been achieved with minimal weight of metal structures (about 1,000 tonnes).

    R-Flot subdivisions developed the technical design, design and operational documentation. The company supervises the shipbuilding process.

    The Salekhard, sister ship of the Yar-Sale (lead ship in the series), was launched on 14 September 2021. The third ship in the series, named the Yamal, has been laid down recently. Its construction is to take 7-8 months.

    The ships of Project SBD 11018 were ordered by Ob-Irtysh River Shipping Company for operation between the river port in Labytnangi and the berths on the Arctic shore. The series is planned to be included into the federal project “Northern Sea Route”.

    The non-self-propelled deck cargo barge of Project SBD 11018 is intended for transportation of construction aggregates, package cargo, oversize cargo, track and wheeled vehicles.

    Vessel particulars: LOA— 110.36 m; BOA – 18.3 m; depth – 4.5 m; displacement (for dry bulk cargo) – 5,393 t with river/sea draft — 2.91/2.84 m; capacity — 4,350 t for М-SP class, 5,000 to for M class, 1,260 t for track and wheeled vehicles; cargo deck — 15.6х94.6 m.

    According to the Government of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, the new Yar-Sale will be involved in the Northern Sea Route programme making calls at Novy Port, Sabetta, Kharasaway, Yar-Sale, Utrenneye, Dickson and other Arctic ports.  The first voyage is scheduled for August on the Priobye–Kharasaway route. The ship is to deliver panels for inter-field roads.

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 July 8

18:33 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
18:11 Fincantieri Marine Group taps Galbiati as new CEO
18:04 FSUE Rosmorport still expects the terminal in Pionersky to be completed in autumn 2023
17:40 Flag hoisting ceremony held on fishing ships built by Admiralteiskie Verfi and Severnaya Verf
17:16 North Sea Port sees transhipment rise by 10% in first six months of the year
17:13 Shell says it shipped an LNG cargo from Australia's FLNG Prelude despite industrial action
16:51 KR, KLCSM and SHI join hands to develop autonomous navigation systems
16:27 DCT Gdansk signs a contract for the construction of the third deep-water terminal
16:05 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches seventh dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
15:42 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in H1'2022 increased by 25% YoY
15:19 ClassNK releases new edition of Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels
14:58 PKN Orlen and KN establish cooperation in the field of offshore wind energy
14:40 Port of Tallinn and Sunly agreed on cooperation in offshore wind
14:21 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines sails from Scotland for the first time since 2019
14:02 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-June 2022 fell by 5.9% YoY
13:37 IMCA adds U.S. offshore wind expertise to Business Development team
13:19 Tobolsk Shipyard launches non-self-propelled deck cargo barge of Project SBD 11018, Yar-Sale
12:47 Ingalls Shipbuilding to hire 2000-plus full-time shipbuilders
12:30 Rosmorport deems it possible to pass oil products bound for Kaliningrad from ferries to tankers
12:14 Scorpio Tankers announces its shares repurchase and its purchase option on six leased MR product tankers
11:23 Qatar accepts delivery of second OPV from Fincantieri
10:48 SEZ Lotos and Mostazafan Foundation to cooperate in establishment of JV for development of North-South ITC
09:55 High gas and oil prices let companies invest in advanced oil production technologies - Yury Trutnev
09:29 Crude oil futures show moderate increase after a recent surge
09:01 MABUX: Bunker prices to turn into upward changes on Jul 08

2022 July 7

18:04 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 Aleksandr Pyatov to GTLK
17:38 USCG: Two rescued after plane crash at Montague Island, Alaska
17:29 Solstad Offshore announces contract extension for its CSV Normand Pacific
17:13 Kooiman Marine Group wins Van Oord order for two dredgers
17:00 Central Energy Customs of Russia reports on RUB 51 million worth evasion of customs duties for having ships repaired abroad
16:47 Viking Cruises chooses VSTEP as their maritime simulation partner
16:21 MOL announces test installation of new MP collection device to collect microplastics while a vessel is underway
16:00 Public hearing on construction of new facilities at Lukoil II terminal in Vysotsk is over
15:39 Snam purchases new FSRU from BW LNG to contribute to Italy's energy security and diversification
15:19 Wartsila’s flexible engine solutions will further support Italy’s transition towards its renewable energy targets
14:53 USCG offloads $5.2 million in seized cocaine in San Juan
14:48 Shearwater GeoServices awarded contract for 4D baseline survey offshore Australia by Woodside
14:33 FESCO Transportation Group sends first container train from Shanghai to Moscow
14:12 Maersk leaves the ICS Board as "the ICS is no longer sufficiently ambitious enough in its green goals"
14:07 A.P. Moller - Maersk closes acquisition of ResQ
13:50 Heads of Far East regions propose subsidizing of construction materials transportation by seaborne transport
13:32 GTT receives an order from Jiangnan Shipyard in China for tank design of three LNG carriers
13:04 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 27, 2022
12:45 TransContainer launches import transportation from China to Russia via Kamyshovaya border-crossing station
12:23 NQBP's vessel completed maintenance dredging at Port of Weipa
11:50 Rosterminalugol confirms compliance with all environmental safety requirements
11:16 World Shipping Council strengthens its organisation in Europe and the U.S.A.
10:40 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port to pay RUB 0.54 per share as dividends for 2021
10:18 Valaris announces contract termination for drillship Valaris DS-11
09:58 CMA CGM cuts import rates by $500
09:54 Crude oil futures rose driven by concerns over possible commodity deficit
09:22 Crude oil futures fall below $100 per barrel for the first time from April 2022
09:03 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to decline on Jul 07

2022 July 6

18:16 Port of Oakland posts its container volume in May
18:00 Port of Kaliningrad expected to see a 25-pct decrease of throughput to 8 million tonnes in 2022
17:39 Gascade and Fluxys team up on two key infrastructure projects to ramp up the hydrogen economy in Germany
17:12 Strengthening port security in Tunisia
17:06 PIL announces contract to build four 8,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels
16:43 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in H1’2022 totaled 1.4 million tonnes, down 57% YoY
16:21 MSC and Fincantieri announce the construction of two next generation cruise ships