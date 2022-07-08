2022 July 8 13:19

Tobolsk Shipyard launches non-self-propelled deck cargo barge of Project SBD 11018, Yar-Sale

Image source: Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District Government

On 7 July 2022, Tobolsk Shipbuilding Ship Repair Plant launched non-self-propelled deck cargo barge of Project SBD 11018, Yar-Sale, R-Flot wrote on its Telegram channel.

The ship was built with direct participation of R-Flot. The vessels’ capacity of 5,000 tonnes has been achieved with minimal weight of metal structures (about 1,000 tonnes).

R-Flot subdivisions developed the technical design, design and operational documentation. The company supervises the shipbuilding process.

The Salekhard, sister ship of the Yar-Sale (lead ship in the series), was launched on 14 September 2021. The third ship in the series, named the Yamal, has been laid down recently. Its construction is to take 7-8 months.

The ships of Project SBD 11018 were ordered by Ob-Irtysh River Shipping Company for operation between the river port in Labytnangi and the berths on the Arctic shore. The series is planned to be included into the federal project “Northern Sea Route”.

The non-self-propelled deck cargo barge of Project SBD 11018 is intended for transportation of construction aggregates, package cargo, oversize cargo, track and wheeled vehicles.

Vessel particulars: LOA— 110.36 m; BOA – 18.3 m; depth – 4.5 m; displacement (for dry bulk cargo) – 5,393 t with river/sea draft — 2.91/2.84 m; capacity — 4,350 t for М-SP class, 5,000 to for M class, 1,260 t for track and wheeled vehicles; cargo deck — 15.6х94.6 m.

According to the Government of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, the new Yar-Sale will be involved in the Northern Sea Route programme making calls at Novy Port, Sabetta, Kharasaway, Yar-Sale, Utrenneye, Dickson and other Arctic ports. The first voyage is scheduled for August on the Priobye–Kharasaway route. The ship is to deliver panels for inter-field roads.