2022 July 8 14:21

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines sails from Scotland for the first time since 2019

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is cruising from Scotland once again, for the first time since 2019, when smaller ship Balmoral heads off to explore the Norwegian fjords



On Friday July 8th Balmoral will depart Rosyth (Edinburgh), Scotland, for the eight-night ‘Hidden Gems Of The Norwegian Fjords’ cruise. On this sailing which is suited to her smaller size, guests will enjoy the rugged landscapes of Nordfjord, Sognefjord, Fjaerlandsfjord and Eresfjord. The ship will also visit Molde, Skjolden and Olden.



Balmoral, named after Queen Elizabeth II’s Scottish estate, welcomed her first guests back on board in May 2022. She joined Fred. Olsen’s new ships Bolette and Borealis, who both resumed cruising in 2021 - with Borealisbeing the first UK cruise ship to sail back into international waters.



Balmoral’s first voyage was the 16-night ‘Canary Islands with the Funchal Flower Parade’ cruise. She has since sailed to Norway, Finland, Sweden, Estonia and Latvia, with all departures from Newcastle.



For the rest of the summer Balmoral will sail from Rosyth near Edinburgh before embarking on a series of sailings from Southampton, Dover and Portsmouth from September.



Peter Deer, Managing Director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:



“Welcoming guests from Scotland back on-board Balmoral, departing from Rosyth, is a major milestone for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. This first departure from Rosyth will be extra special as Scotland is Balmoral’s spiritual home, and we always receive a warm welcome when sailing from there.



“It is wonderful to have three ships sailing again, which allows us to offer departures from more regional ports around the UK."