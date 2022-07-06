2022 July 6 18:00

Port of Kaliningrad expected to see a 25-pct decrease of throughput to 8 million tonnes in 2022

Rosmorport estimates total cargo turnover of the Kaliningrad Region at 18 million tonnes in view of the current situation with transit

In 2022, sea port of Kaliningrad can decrease its throughput by 25%, year-on-year, IAA PortNews corresponded cites Andrey Moshkov, Deputy Director of Rosmorport’s North-West Basin Branch.



“Maximum throughput of the port of Kaliningrad was registered in the pre-crisis year of 2008 — 15 million tonnes. This year, we expect a considerable fall of throughput, by 25%, year-on-year. The port of Kaliningrad was linked by container lines with the key hubs of the North Sea and with Russian ports in the Gulf of Finland. Active development of transit from China was underway. Now, together with the forwarders we are considering the recovery of that route, without crossing “unfriendly” states this time,” he said.



According to Andrey Moshkov, aggravation of the situation with the cargo transit to the exclave affects the current estimation of the Kaliningrad Region’s total cargo turnover which is estimated at about 19 million tonnes.



The official says the situation with the transit across Lithuania is to clarify by July when the EU is to specify the restrictions and the new package of sanctions. “Next week we will see the model of our future life,” he summarized.



In January-December 2021, the port of Kaliningrad handled 10,648,200 tonnes of cargo, up 2%, year-on-year. Handling of dry bulk cargo fell by 9% to 1,041,300 tonnes including 467 thout of coal (+13%) and 539.5 thousand tonnes of other cargoes (-21%). Handling of loose cargo declined by 1% to 3,577,700 tonnes, general cargo rose by 16% to 1.225 million tonnes, timber rose by 22% to 48.9 thousand tonnes, cargoes carried by ferries rose by 9% to 1,138,800 tonne, liquid bulk cargo fell by 32% to 1,474,600 tonnes including 364 thousand tonnes of oil products (-60%), 411.9 thousand tonnes of crude oil (-20%), 624.8 thousand tonnes of food cargo (-4%) and 73.9 tonnes of chemical cargo (-3%).



The Port of Kaliningrad is Russia’s only non-freezing port on the Baltic Sea. Before February 2022, it was connecred by container lines with the ports of Belgium, Great Britain, Denmark, Latvia, Netherlands, Norway, France, Estonia, Germany, Poland, Lithuania, Finland and Sweden. The ports is connected with the port of Ust-Luga and Bronka by a Ro/Ro ferry and freight/passenger line.

