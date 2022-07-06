2022 July 6 11:03

CMA CGM to implement Bunker Recovery Adjustment Factor to all West African ports

CMA CGM will implement a Bunker Recovery Adjustment Factor (BRAF) as from August 1st, 2022 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice, according to the company's release.

This BRAF will be applicable on monthly basis for short-term contracts only (excluding any contract subject to quarterly floating BAF mechanism) to reflect the significant increase in the bunker rates.

BRAF will apply as follows as from August 1st, 2022 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

Origin range: From all North European, West Mediterranean, East Mediterranean, North African, Adriatic, Black Sea, Baltic & Scandinavia ports

Destination range: To all West African ports

Cargo: Dry, OOG, Reefer & Breakbulk