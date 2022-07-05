2022 July 5 19:44

Termination of oil and gas supplies to Japan from Russia is possible – Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the RF

Image source: Gazprom



Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev presumes that the termination of oil and gas supplies to Japan is possible.

He wrote about this on his page in social networks, commenting on the statement of the head of the Japanese government that the price ceiling for Russian oil will be set at half of its current level.

According to Dmitry Medvedev, this will lead to an increase in oil prices to levels “significantly higher” than $300-$400 per barrel, as well as to the fact that Japan will have neither oil nor gas from Russia, “as well as participation in the Sakhalin LNG project.

Mitsui and Mitsubishi control 12.5% and 10% of the shares in the Sakhalin project, respectively. Back on February 28, Shell (27.5% of the project's shares) announced that it was withdrawing from the Sakhalin joint venture with Gazprom. Gazprom owns 50% in the project.

Earlier this month, the Russian government announced that it would create a new company that would take over all the rights and obligations of Sakhalin Energy Investment. The decree was signed by President Vladimir Putin. According to the decree, the property of Sakhalin Energy Investment is subject to immediate transfer to the ownership of the Russian Federation with its simultaneous transfer to the LLC.

Shares in the authorized capital of the company will belong to OOO Gazprom Sakhalin Holding and the company itself. The document states that such a decision was made in connection with the unfriendly and contrary to international law actions of the United States and the countries and organizations that joined them.

Sakhalin Energy Investment Company (Sakhalin Energy) is the operator of the Sakhalin LNG project, one of the world's largest integrated oil and gas projects, within which a large-scale oil and gas infrastructure for the production, transportation and processing of hydrocarbons has been built. The company markets oil produced in the Sea of Okhotsk and liquefied natural gas produced at Russia's first LNG plant built by Sakhalin Energy in the south of the island.