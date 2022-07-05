  • Home
  • 2022 July 5 15:11

    TAQA, Heerema, and AF Offshore Decom completed decommissioning project in Brae Field

    Removal, dismantling and disposal of Brae Alpha West Drilling Rig and removal of Brae Bravo upper main jacket completed successfully

    Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA), one of the largest listed integrated utility companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions, today announced it has completed the safe and successful removal of the Brae Alpha West drilling rig (Rig 1) and the Brae Bravo upper main jacket in the Northern North Sea.

    The operation, which was the latest in TAQA’s extensive UKCS decommissioning program, involved the removal and transport of more than 12,000 metric tons of material from the Brae field in the UK North Sea.

    The HAF Consortium, Heerema Marine Contractors, and AF Offshore Decom were contracted to execute the operation on behalf of TAQA.

    The Heerema-operated Sleipnir semi-submersible crane vessel first removed the 1,000 metric tons Brae Alpha Rig 1, in a single lift on June 20.

    Sleipnir then moved to Brae Bravo to remove the 11,000-metric ton upper main jacket. This forms part of TAQA’s decommissioning obligations and follows the removal of the Brae Bravo topsides modules and flare bridge, jacket, and tower last summer – one of the largest topsides removals in the UK North Sea.

    The operation was completed with zero health and safety incidents.

    Both Rig 1 and the Brae Bravo jacket have been safely offloaded at the AFOD Environmental Base in Vats, Norway, and are being processed with the aim of reusing or recycling 95% or more of the material, which is expected to be completed in 2023.

    Commenting on this milestone, Donald Taylor, TAQA Managing Director for Europe, said: “TAQA’s extensive late-life portfolio positions us at the forefront of decommissioning in the UK. By adopting valuable lessons learned during last year’s successful Brae Bravo topside removal campaign, we are continuing to develop our skills and capabilities in supporting the transition from operations to removals and disposal.

    “The coming years offer some of the most interesting challenges and opportunities for our workforce and the wider industry. TAQA is proud to pioneer this change while maximizing the value of our assets and playing a valuable role in the energy transition.”

    Prior to its cessation of production in 2018, Brae Bravo produced more than 500 million barrels of oil equivalent over its 33-year life. Brae Alpha began production in 1983 and continues through the present.

