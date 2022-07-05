2022 July 5 10:18

HHLA and Eurogate make joint declaration on cooperation talks

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHLA), a leading terminal operator in Germany, and Bremen, Germany based rival Eurogate have suspended negotiations on mutual cooperation, HHLA said in its news release.



The two terminal operators have been in talks since May 2020 on joint operations of their container terminals. HHLA, Eurokai GmbH & Co. KGaA und BLG Logistics Group AG & Co. KG were conducting initial exploratory talks on the opportunities of a closer cooperation in their container businesses at the German bay, in Hamburg, Bremerhaven and Wilhelmshaven.





"In light of the current geo-political situation and its unforeseeable impact, the two terminal operators HHLA and Eurogate have agreed to delay their talks on a cooperation until the general economic conditions have stabilised enough to ensure a successful continuation. The parties involved have agreed not to disclose the results of the negotiations to date," HHLA said.