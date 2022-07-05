2022 July 5 09:35

Russia’s internal container traffic in H1’2022 rose by 5.1% YoY

Considerable increase was registered in transportation of food products

In the first half of 2022, container transportation within Russia rose by 5.1%, year-on-year, says Russian Railways. In January-June 2022, container traffic on Russian Railways’ network totaled 1.252 million TEUs (including loaded and empty containers).



Total container transportation over the first six months of the year rose by 1.5%, year-on-year, to 3.185 million TEUs.



Stable growth was demonstrated by fertilizers (up 1.9 times), package cargo (+15.5%), construction cargo (+16.6%), nonferrous metal ore (+4.4%).



Considerable increase was registered in transportation of grain (+34.4%); fish (up 1.4 times); meat and butter (+17%); milled products (+11.2%); other food products (+20.8%).