  • Home
  • News
  • BPA's statistics review shows three-month port traffic was up 7.3% to 111.8 million tonnes
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 July 4 12:33

    BPA's statistics review shows three-month port traffic was up 7.3% to 111.8 million tonnes

    The BPA Statistical Dashboard is a monthly rundown of key statistics and indicators of port performance and the overall UK economy

    New port traffic statistics for Q1 2022 were published in June and included revisions to the provisional 2021 numbers previously issued by DfT. The Dashboard is fully updated with these changes which were primarily tonnage increases over the earlier data.

    In Q1 2022 total UK port throughput at 111.8m tonnes was 7.3% higher than Q1 2021. However, the latest quarter remains 6.8% below Q1 2019 with both inward and outward trades remaining below their 2019 Q1 pre-pandemic benchmark

    Compared to Q1 2019, inward trade volumes were down at half of the UK’s top 10 ports in Q1 2022 with inward volume increases limited to three ports – London (+4%), Milford Haven (+38%) and the terminals/wharves on the Rivers Hull and Humber (+2%).

    UK outward trade volumes were down by 9.9% compared to the same quarter of 2019, and by 9.4% for the top 10 ports. Ports showing positive volume growth in outward trade volumes since Q1 2019 were Grimsby & Immingham, Milford Haven, London and Belfast

    In Q1 2022 LoLo unit volumes have increased by 9.9% compared to the Q1 2019 benchmark, but quarterly growth was weaker at 3.7% compared to Q1 2021

    RoRo freight volumes (excludes trade and passenger cars) were 7.3% down compared to Q1 2019, but quarter-on-quarter growth was stronger at 11.9% compared to Q1 2021 in the RoRo sector. The international RoRo freight trends in Q1 were provided in last month’s report and showed strong growth in accompanied freight (+17%) and slightly lower growth of unaccompanied at 10.5%

    DfT also published provisional quarterly data for the major commodity groups and these are summarised in rows 36 to 41 of the Dashboard. For Dry Bulk cargoes across all UK major ports, and after a strong finish to 2021 (+15%), the volume of imports/inward coastal trades declined by -10.4% in 2022 Q1. Outward trades in this commodity group also declined but at a lower rate (-5.2%) compared to Q1 2021.

    Liquid bulks continue to account for the largest sector of UK ports’ throughput and inward trade (including coastal shipping of crude oil) grew at nearly 30% in Q1 but export trade remained flat in the quarter compared to Q1 2021.

    General cargo volumes (primarily break bulks) saw a decline of both inward (-2%) and outward (-8.5%) trade in this quarter.

    2022 international sea passenger traffic continued to recover strongly with a quadrupling in April of numbers on Irish Sea routes to/from Eire, and doubling on Channel crossings.

    In May 2022, Le Shuttle Freight transported 137.3k trucks, an increase of 22% compared to May 2021. Across the first five months of 2022 unit volumes on Le Shuttle increased by 20.8% compared to the same period in 2021. However, in comparison with pre-pandemic 2019 unit volumes on Channel Tunnel services are down by 6.7% for the Jan to May period.

    Monthly construction output decreased by 0.4% in volume terms in April 2022; this is the first monthly decline seen since October 2021. The decrease in monthly construction output in April 2022 came from a fall in repair and maintenance (2.4%), which was offset slightly by a rise in new work (0.9%); the fall is partly a by-product of the growth (3.0%) in March 2022 of construction repair work demand caused by storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin in February 2022.

    Coal (row 26). In the three months to April 2022 imports of coal rose to 1.1 million tonnes, 15 per cent higher compared to the same period last year.

    LNG (row 27). Because of its significant regasification infrastructure for LNG, UK has been playing a key role in supplying gas to Europe as it looks to move away from Russian gas. This has seen UK imports of LNG increase by almost a fifth in the three months to April 2022 compared to the same period in the previous year. Exports have quadrupled compared to last year; with exports in April 2022 at record monthly highs.

    Related to this change in the energy supply landscape, pipeline imports of Natural Gas decreased by 15 per cent, largely due to substantial falls in Dutch and Belgian imports as interconnectors were used to export rather than import, converse to a year earlier. Whilst overall gas imports fell, imports of LNG were up 18 per cent on the same period last year. In April, imports of LNG outstripped natural gas imports from Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium by 30 per cent.

    Oil and oil products (rows 28 to 30). Indigenous production of primary oils was down 2.7 per cent in the three months to April 2022 compared to the same period in the previous year. Production remains down compared to pre-pandemic levels despite increases following an extensive summer maintenance schedule. Refinery receipts were up 42 per cent in the three months to April 2022 compared to the same period in the previous year and receipts in March were at their highest level within the last two years, and approaching pre-pandemic levels for the three month period.

    Imports of crude oil and NGLs increased by 52 per cent in the three months to April 2022 compared to the same period in the previous year with crude imports in March at their highest monthly level since the start of 2019.

    Renewables (rows 31 to 35). Q1 2022 numbers have just been published by BEIS. Generation from renewables was up by 3.3 TWh (9.3 per cent) on 2021 quarter 1 and renewables share of electricity generation was 45.5 per cent, the highest percentage share since 2020 quarter 1.

    Renewable capacity increased by 6.5 per cent (3.1 GW). More than half of the new capacity was installed during the latest quarter (1.6 GW), the bulk of this (1.4 GW) came from two large offshore wind farms - the first phase of Hornsea Two (462 MW) in England and East Moray (950 MW) in Scotland.

    Onshore wind generation increased by 18 per cent and offshore wind by 13 per cent on 2021 Q1. Generation was aided by the new capacity, increasing by 3.3 per cent since the end of 2021 Q1 for onshore wind. Offshore wind capacity increased by nearly 22 per cent, however, most of the new capacity came online within February and March so the effects on generation have not yet been fully seen. As a result, the load factor (measure of how much was generated compared to maximum possible generation) for offshore wind was down marginally on last year but remains much higher than for onshore wind. In addition, average wind speeds were up by around 8 per cent on the same quarter of 2021. Wind speeds at sea can differ greatly to those seen on land.

    Solar PV generation boosted by sunlight hours and new capacity. There was a modest increase of 0.3 GW in Solar PV capacity (2.2 per cent). However, generation increased by 21 per cent as a result of average hours of sunlight increasing, this was the sunniest quarter 1 since 2003.

    Bioenergy and waste combustion, which are less affected by seasonal changes, recorded a 4.5 per cent fall in generation this quarter, this is partly due to an outage at a major biomass plant and also due to lower overall demand for electricity (down by 1.6 per cent on Quarter 1 2021).

    Annual and quarterly volume trends in Dry Bulks, Liquid Bulks and other General Cargo are summarised in rows 36 to 41 and are split between inward and outward trade from UK ports. Commentary in section 2 above.

    Updated statistics and commentary from the MMO through to May 2022 have been published.

    The total quantity of landings into UK ports (by UK and foreign vessels) in May 2022 is up 6 per cent compared to 2021. Value landed is also up, by 15 per cent, compared to 2021. The impact on rates per tonne are in rows 50 to 53 of the Dashboard.

    This month MMO highlighted that landings of species groups typically fluctuate over the year due to seasonality of UK stocks. Landings in May 2022 comprised mostly of Demersal species (45 per cent). This was driven by higher landings of Haddock which are typically caught more in the summer months due to the weather being more suitable for boat activity. Demersal species comprised the majority of the value landed (58 per cent), this is because demersal species typically fetch a higher price.

    When compared to May 2021 the value of shellfish landings are up 8 per cent.

    This month, the number of trips has again decreased, by 4 per cent overall across the UK fleet, Scottish vessel acitivity showed the highest decrease with the number of trips down by 29 per cent.

    The BPA Statistical Dashboard is a monthly rundown of key statistics and indicators of port performance and the overall UK economy kindly prepared by Stephen Taylor of Port Centric Logistics and Partners.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 July 4

18:22 Vestas pioneers world’s first hydrogen-powered offshore service vessel
17:59 Plans on modernization of BAM and Transsib are outdated - Yury Trutnev
17:53 MARIN to have new defense department with Pepijn de Jong as manager
17:28 World's largest civilian hospital ship in port in Senegal
16:47 Programme on development of diesel engines manufacture to cover domestic demand in full - Mikhail Mishustin
16:29 ClassNK releases latest “PrimeShip-PSC Intelligence” mobile application
15:56 Sovcomflot shareholders decide not to allocate payment of dividends
15:34 TGS named successful bidder in the auction process for ION assets
15:34 Vestas secures 266 MW order in the USA
15:18 Saudi Global Ports awards contract for future-ready quay cranes to Shanghai ZPMC
15:00 Berth in Ugolniye Kopi is 50% complete — Chukotka Governor
14:39 Fire at Mongstad extinguished - Equinor
14:21 ClassNK releases comprehensively revised structural rules
14:10 ASCO's ferry Professor Gul returns to operation after overhaul
13:47 Petrofac and Hitachi Energy to collaborate in growing offshore wind market
13:34 Fishery Shipowners Association President Aleksey Osintsev to speak at Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
13:17 Boskalis expands presence in the US with opening of new offshore renewables office in Providence, Rhode island
12:55 Amur Shipyard lays down corvette Bystry of Project 20385
12:33 BPA's statistics review shows three-month port traffic was up 7.3% to 111.8 million tonnes
12:19 Brisbane offers world-class facilities as it joins global cruise revival
12:03 Eidesvik Offshore ASA appoints new CFO
11:25 TransContainer launched multimodal service between Russia and India via Novorossiysk and Suez Canal
11:07 MarineMax Naples names new Vice President
10:32 Holland America Line sees a surge in demand for Alaska cruising
10:16 Maritime humanitarian corridors for foreign vessels operate in the Black Sea and in the Azov Sea
09:47 R-Flot launches two buoy tenders of Project 3052
09:19 Crude oil futures resume growth
09:00 MABUX: Irregular fluctuations to prevail in Global bunker market on Jul 04

2022 July 3

15:11 Van Oord orders second pair of new generation water injection vessels
14:03 Manor Renewable Energy welcomes two new additions to the fleet
12:52 Seabourn takes delivery of Seabourne Venture, the Line's first purpose-built ultra-luxury expedition ship
10:43 INEOS holds a naming ceremony for its new ethane carrier the Pacific INEOS Grenadier

2022 July 2

14:51 Two MOL-operated vessels earn 2021 'Best Quality Ship Awards'
12:18 Kongsberg Maritime wins stabiliser contract for CMAL's two new ferries
11:34 INEOS in Köln receives state funding for Green Hydrogen feasibility study to cut CO2 by more than 100,000 tonnes per year
10:46 Gary Wilson retires from ABP

2022 July 1

18:21 “K” Line has enhanced the shipboard cyber security with surveillance of ship’s communication 24/7
17:57 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
17:34 INPEX, IHI, MOL demonstrate clean ammonia supply chain linking UAE and Japan
17:18 Stolt-Nielsen Limited reports unaudited results for the 2Q and 1H, 2022
17:00 Emperium launches electric catamaran Ecohod
16:44 R-FLOT lays down two small cruise ships
16:23 Austal USA awarded up to US$3.3 bn contract for 11 USCG offshore patrol cutters
16:07 Freeport LNG says it may resume partial liquefication operations in early Oct 2022
15:47 TotalEnergies Marine Fuels and MOL Group complete first biofuel bunker operation of a vehicle carrier in Singapore
15:28 State Duma approves bill on increasing fines for violation of coal handling regulations
15:10 DEME Group lists on Euronext Brussels
14:49 CPC Marine Terminal operates two of its three Single Point Moorings
14:27 CPC Terminal paid over RUB 5.28 billion for recovery of damage caused by oil spill
14:27 PM Fumio Kishida says Sakhalin 2’s new operator will not cause an immediate halt in LNG shipments to Japan
14:05 Spartacus nominated for KNVTS Ship of the Year
13:42 2 MOL-operated vessels earn 2021 'Best Quality Ship Awards'
13:20 Port of Houston container activity rises 20% in May 2022
13:03 Petersburg Oil Terminal confirms its ISO compliance
12:44 Monthly LNG imports from USA to EU in June for the first time exceeded gas supplied via pipeline from Russia – IEA
12:40 Solstad Offshore announces contract awards for two CSVs
12:25 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 2.8% in HI’2022
12:10 Maersk Tankers launches a new digital solution to track and report vessel emissions
12:00 Hiab launches next generation LOGLIFT forestry cranes
11:42 RF Government to establish new operator of Sakhalin Energy