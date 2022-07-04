2022 July 4 11:07

MarineMax Naples names new Vice President

MarineMax recently announced the promotion of Jim Connor to the role of Vice President. Jim will continue to lead the award-winning Naples operations while supporting his team's success and expanding loyal customer base.



Jim and his family are avid boaters and enjoy spending time on the water throughout West Florida. Jim joined MarineMax in 2008 and has over 25 years of experience, including leading the MarineMax Ohio location as the Service Manager and General Manager and MarineMax Naples as General Manager for the past ten years. Jim is recognized for leading a premier location for many brands, including Azimut, Galeon, Ocean Alexander, MJM, and Sea Ray; moreover, MarineMax Naples, under Jim's leadership, is Boston Whaler's preeminent #1 dealer location in the world.



Jim comments, "I am honored to assume the role as Vice President. The dynamic and extremely talented Team Members and Sales Consultants, several of which are multiple-time inductees into the elite Chairman's Circle, are key to our success. Our focus is always on our customers – to teach them, service them, and show them how to have fun. Every move we make is focused on the growth of our team and delivering great customer experiences. I am looking forward to the continued growth of the MarineMax family."



MarineMax's philosophy is to offer customers unparalleled resources to connect with people and places on the water. Boat owners that purchase through MarineMax join an elite group, considered family. They receive access to exclusive owners' only Getaways!® trips and events, adventures in the British Virgin Islands with MarineMax Vacations, and Boating Made Easy™ with the MarineMax Experience that includes exceptional service teams ready to keep you on the water all season, and a lifetime of memories with friends and family on the boat of your dreams.