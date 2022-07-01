2022 July 1 14:49

CPC Marine Terminal operates two of its three Single Point Moorings

Seabed inspection is underway

CPC Marine Terminal says three of its Single Point Moorings are in working order and ready for normal operation.

SPM operation and oil lifting are carried out in accordance with the actual weather from two of three Single Point Moorings in configuration (SPM-3 and SPM-2 / SPM-3 and SPM-1) depending on the conditions of the ongoing seabed inspection by the MChS combined team as part of the mandatory set of activities for the detection and elimination of explosive objects (EOI), preceding the work related to touching the seabed near SPM-1 and SPM-2.

As part of its scheduled maintenance and repair program, CPC implements a long-term project to replace Single Point Moorings SPM-1 and SPM-2, which involves work related to touching the seabed: replacing underwater manifolds, installing anchor-pods, installing and laying chains and other SPM equipment.

In accordance with the requirements and regulatory documents of the seaport of Novorossiysk and the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Armed Forces, in order to eliminate the residual mine hazard before the start of work related to touching the ground, it is necessary to implement a mandatory set of measures to detect and eliminate EOI.

CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects with foreign capital in energy sector in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route transports over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from Russian oil fields, including those in the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trust management) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazmunayGas – 19%, Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company– 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited– 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited– 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. S.ar.l. – 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.​