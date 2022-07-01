2022 July 1 13:03

Petersburg Oil Terminal confirms its ISO compliance

Petersburg Oil Terminal (POT) has confirmed its compliance with ISO, according to the company.

ISO 14001 “Environmental Management System” is a standard of environmental management acknowledged and used worldwide. The confirmation of compliance with the standard demonstrates that POT guarantees environmental safety at all stages of oil product handling. That is the conclusion of the periodical audit of the terminal conducted by Bureau Veritas Certification Holding SAS - UK Branch, global leader in laboratory tests, inspections and certifications.

The procedure was held according to the regulations which foresee regular confirmation of compliance with the standard.

POT has confirmed its compliance with ISO 14001:2015 in handling of oil products. The company’s first certificate of compliance with that standard was issued by the Norwegian certification company DNV GL I August 2020. This year, the document was issued by Bureau Veritas.

Although voluntary, this certificate can be requested by contractors.

Besides, this year the terminal has cinfirmed compliance with ISO 45001:2018 “Occupational Health and Safety Management System”.

The company has also undergone audit of compliance with possible requirements by such regulators as Rospotrebnadzor, Rosprirodnadzor, Rostecnadzor, etc.

Procedures foreseen by the certification included testing of force majeure readiness. In late May, Petersburg Oil Terminal (POT) successfully completed its annual maintenance of floating booms designed for oil containment during emergency oil spills while handling crude oil/petroleum products tankers. It takes 15 minutes to activate all the four lines of floating booms with a total length exceeding 1.5 km.

Petersburg Oil Terminal is one of Russia’s terminals for transshipment of oil products in the Baltic Region. It is an advanced transshipment facility and one of the largest stevedoring companies of Great Port of Saint-Petersburg. POT offers a hi-tech acceptance of oil products delivered by railway, river and road transport as well as shipment of oil products by road transport, sea-going ships and bunkering vessels.

The terminal established in 1995 covers the area of 37 hectares and numbers 37 tanks for light and dark oil products. Its annual capacity is 10 million tonnes.