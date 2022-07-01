  • Home
  • News
  • Petersburg Oil Terminal confirms its ISO compliance
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 July 1 13:03

    Petersburg Oil Terminal confirms its ISO compliance

    Petersburg Oil Terminal (POT) has confirmed its compliance with ISO, according to the company.

    ISO 14001 “Environmental Management System” is a standard of environmental management acknowledged and used worldwide. The confirmation of compliance with the standard demonstrates that POT guarantees environmental safety at all stages of oil product handling. That is the conclusion of the periodical audit of the terminal conducted by Bureau Veritas Certification Holding SAS - UK Branch, global leader in laboratory tests, inspections and certifications.
    The procedure was held according to the regulations which foresee regular confirmation of compliance with the standard.

    POT has confirmed its compliance with ISO 14001:2015 in handling of oil products. The company’s first certificate of compliance with that standard was issued by the Norwegian certification company DNV GL I August 2020. This year, the document was issued by Bureau Veritas.

    Although voluntary, this certificate can be requested by contractors.

    Besides, this year the terminal has cinfirmed compliance with ISO 45001:2018 “Occupational Health and Safety Management System”.

    The company has also undergone audit of compliance with possible requirements by such regulators as Rospotrebnadzor, Rosprirodnadzor, Rostecnadzor, etc.

    Procedures foreseen by the certification included testing of force majeure readiness. In late May, Petersburg Oil Terminal (POT) successfully completed  its annual maintenance of floating booms designed for oil containment during emergency oil spills while handling crude oil/petroleum products tankers. It takes 15 minutes  to activate all the four lines of floating booms with a total length exceeding 1.5 km.

    Petersburg Oil Terminal is one of Russia’s terminals for transshipment of oil products in the Baltic Region. It is an advanced transshipment facility and one of the largest stevedoring companies of Great Port of Saint-Petersburg. POT offers a hi-tech acceptance of oil products delivered by railway, river and road transport as well as shipment of oil products by road transport, sea-going ships and bunkering vessels.

    The terminal established in 1995 covers the area of 37 hectares and numbers 37 tanks for light and dark oil products. Its annual capacity is 10 million tonnes.

Другие новости по темам: Petersburg Oil Terminal  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 July 1

18:21 “K” Line has enhanced the shipboard cyber security with surveillance of ship’s communication 24/7
17:57 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
17:34 INPEX, IHI, MOL demonstrate clean ammonia supply chain linking UAE and Japan
17:18 Stolt-Nielsen Limited reports unaudited results for the 2Q and 1H, 2022
17:00 Emperium launches electric catamaran Ecohod
16:44 R-FLOT lays down two small cruise ships
16:23 Austal USA awarded up to US$3.3 bn contract for 11 USCG offshore patrol cutters
16:07 Freeport LNG says it may resume partial liquefication operations in early Oct 2022
15:47 TotalEnergies Marine Fuels and MOL Group complete first biofuel bunker operation of a vehicle carrier in Singapore
15:28 State Duma approves bill on increasing fines for violation of coal handling regulations
15:10 DEME Group lists on Euronext Brussels
14:49 CPC Marine Terminal operates two of its three Single Point Moorings
14:27 CPC Terminal paid over RUB 5.28 billion for recovery of damage caused by oil spill
14:27 PM Fumio Kishida says Sakhalin 2’s new operator will not cause an immediate halt in LNG shipments to Japan
14:05 Spartacus nominated for KNVTS Ship of the Year
13:42 2 MOL-operated vessels earn 2021 'Best Quality Ship Awards'
13:20 Port of Houston container activity rises 20% in May 2022
13:03 Petersburg Oil Terminal confirms its ISO compliance
12:44 Monthly LNG imports from USA to EU in June for the first time exceeded gas supplied via pipeline from Russia – IEA
12:40 Solstad Offshore announces contract awards for two CSVs
12:25 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 2.8% in HI’2022
12:10 Maersk Tankers launches a new digital solution to track and report vessel emissions
12:00 Hiab launches next generation LOGLIFT forestry cranes
11:42 RF Government to establish new operator of Sakhalin Energy
11:30 Port of Rotterdam Authority abandons Normal Amsterdam Water Level after 200 years
11:18 Prelude FLNG cancels cargo deliveries amid union strike - Natural Gas Intelligence
11:01 INPEX, IHI, MOL demonstrate clean ammonia supply chain linking UAE and Japan
10:33 Maersk to reduce transit times by 5 -21 days from Asia to Northern Italy
10:21 Rosatom issued first five permits for navigation in NSR waters within summer-autumn season of 2022
10:15 The Twin-Port V project of the ports of Helsinki and Tallinn receives a total of EUR 6.8 million in EU funding
10:09 GTT signs a major contract for its "smart shipping" solution with an important player in liquefied gas shipping
09:52 Ports of Stockholm and CMB.TECH join forces in a hydrogen collaboration at Stockholm Norvik Port
09:16 Crude oil futures decrease in response to OPEC+ decisions
09:05 MABUX: Firm downward trend to continue in Global bunker market on July 01
08:32 Boskalis and Keppel sell their harbor towage activities in Singapore and Malaysia to Rimorchiatori Mediterranei
08:07 CMA CGM and ENGIE set to co-invest in the Salamander project, to produce second-generation biomethane
07:51 Industry-leading digital services rolled out at APM Terminals Valencia

2022 June 30

18:41 Ocean Yield agrees to purchase two 36,000 cbm liquified ethylene gas carrier newbuildings
18:12 Aker Solutions wins 5-year partnership agreement with Vår Energi
18:07 The icebreaking season 2021–2022 was exceptionally long - Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency
17:47 The Signal Group launches a tech enabled bunker procurement company
17:34 2,8 million euro worth of EU funding to the Port of Tallinn
17:02 The Suez Canal Economic Zone hosts a round table discussion in coordination with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
16:47 Rosmorrechflot estimated excess of Caspian Basin seaports’ capacity at 12 million tonnes per year
16:35 Second Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company trailing suction hopper dredge to be built to ABS Class at Conrad Shipyard
15:30 RF Government to subsidize banks’ interest rates on loans provided for construction of new transport and logistics centers
15:02 Schedule reliability remains between 30% and 40% - Sea-Intelligence
14:44 Khabarovsk Shipyard lays down non-self-propelled dredger of Project 4395
14:23 Ocean Yield AS announces delivery of newbuilding Suezmax tanker with 10-year charter
13:49 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 26, 2022
13:32 Shipping companies and Customs authorities come together to step up the fight against narcotics trafficking
13:02 NYK becomes signatory to UN’s Sustainable Ocean Principles
12:42 DP World and NIIF announce broadening of partnership in India
12:12 MacGregor signs a five-year service agreement with Color Line
11:52 TGE Marine announces contract for two CO2 carriers
11:35 Shell to sign deal with Qatar for large LNG project - Bloomberg
11:17 Throughput of Russian seaports in H1’22 is flat, y-o-y, at 412.1 million tonnes
11:13 Shell and CMA CGM sign LNG fuel supply agreement in Singapore
10:38 G7 reaffirms the commitment to phase out the dependency on Russian energy
10:34 Northern Shipping Company’s MV Kholmogory delivered first batch of cargo to Kaliningrad