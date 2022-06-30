2022 June 30 17:47

The Signal Group launches a tech enabled bunker procurement company

The Signal Group has launched Shipergy, an innovative bunker procurement company. The new company is led by former LQM CEO, Daniel Rose, and operates from offices in London and Athens. Shipergy will initiate operations with the bunker requirements of the Signal Maritime pools.

Taking advantage of economies of scale and operational efficiencies, the new entity will also look to extend procurement services to selected third parties. Using its team’s deep expertise, Shipergy will place immediate emphasis on the quality of the procured bunkers and the sourcing process.

Despite the creation of a new entity, there will be no change in operational personnel at Signal Maritime. Signal’s incumbent bunker procurement team will now handle procurement through Shipergy, and additional staff will be added in the near future to increase operational bandwidth. The Group’s main fuel suppliers were informed of the changes in February this year, and all credit lines have been switched to the new entity, which has been operational since 27 June.

The Signal Group is a diversified shipping services group with offices in London and Athens. The Signal Group offers commercial ship management services to a pool of Aframax class oil tankers. In addition, The Signal Group develops and invests in next generation shipping related software technologies. It is led by an executive team who has more than 65 years of collective experience in ship management at the highest level. The leadership team is supported by a world-class mix of commercial shipping professionals, finance professionals, strategists, energy market analysts, data scientists and developers.