MacGregor signs a five-year service agreement with Color Line

  • 2022 June 30 12:12

    MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has signed a five-year service agreement with Color Line. This agreement is an extension to previous contracts between MacGregor and Color Line and now includes all vessels in their fleet together with their Norwegian and Danish terminals, according to the company's release.

    The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2022 second quarter orders received. The contract is effective from now until 2027.

    In the scope of supply there are two annual inspections (the pre-dock and “preseason”) of the RoRo equipment and steering gears on seven vessels and five linkspans for a period of five years. In addition, maintenance activities are specified for each vessel.

    With these annual inspections, Color Line will have full knowledge of the technical status as well as maintenance cost of the equipment on board the entire fleet and the linkspans.

    MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.

    MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people worldwide.

