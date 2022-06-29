2022 June 29 16:14

PortsToronto announces new President & Chief Executive Officer

PortsToronto, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and the marine Port of Toronto, has announced the appointment of its new President and Chief Executive Officer – Roelof-Jan (RJ) Steenstra. Mr. Steenstra will begin his role this September and comes to PortsToronto from Fort McMurray Airport Authority where he has served as President and Chief Executive Officer since 2016. He is also currently the Chair of the Policy Board of the Canadian Airports Council (CAC), and a Director on Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA) Executive Committee. Mr. Steenstra steps into the role previously held by Geoffrey Wilson, who announced his retirement in February of this year.



In the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Steenstra will helm the strategic direction and operations of PortsToronto’s various businesses which include Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, the marine Port of Toronto, the Outer Harbour Marina and other properties and holdings within the organization.



Mr. Steenstra is past Co-Chair of the 2023 Arctic Winter Games Bid Committee, Director for the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)/ Airports Council International World (ACI) Community of Practice and the American Association of Airport Executive’s (AAAE) Northwest Chapter. He currently serves as Director and Governance Committee Chair on the Fort McMurray / Wood Buffalo Economic Development & Tourism Board.



PortsToronto owns and operates Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which welcomed approximately 2.8 million passengers in 2019; the Outer Harbour Marina, one of Canada's largest freshwater marinas; and the marine Port of Toronto that includes businesses in a variety of sectors including marine shipping, cargo services, media production and passenger cruises.