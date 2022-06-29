2022 June 29 12:19

Maersk Drilling awarded one-well contract with Shell in the UK North Sea

Maersk Drilling has secured a contract from Shell UK Ltd for the provision of the harsh-environment jack-up rig Maersk Resilient for the drilling of the Pensacola well in the UK sector of the North Sea, according to the company's release.



The contract is expected to commence in the second half of 2022, in direct continuation of the rig’s previous work scope with Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij (NAM), with an estimated duration of approximately two months.



Maersk Resilient is a 350 ft., Gusto-engineered MSC CJ 50 high-efficiency jack-up rig which was delivered in 2008. It is currently operating for NAM in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.