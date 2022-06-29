-
2022 June 29 09:45
Crude oil futures decrease after a recent growth
Oil prices fell by 0.21%-0.24%
As of 29 June 2022, 09:11 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for September settlement were trading 0.24% lower at $113.53 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for August delivery fell by 0.21% to $111.53 a barrel.
Crude oil futures are decreasing after a recent growth driven by concerns over the commodity supply in the global market.
