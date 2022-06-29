  • Home
  • News
  • Crude oil futures decrease after a recent growth
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 June 29 09:45

    Crude oil futures decrease after a recent growth

    Oil prices fell by 0.21%-0.24%

    As of 29 June 2022, 09:11 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for September settlement were trading 0.24% lower at $113.53 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for August delivery fell by 0.21% to $111.53 a barrel.

    Crude oil futures are decreasing after a recent growth driven by concerns over the commodity supply in the global market.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 June 29

11:04 AtoB@C Shipping has confirmed an additional order for one electric hybrid vessel
10:38 Air Products and Gunvor cooperate on green hydrogen import terminal in Rotterdam
10:07 Berge Bulk vessel to sail with WindWings in 2023
09:45 Crude oil futures decrease after a recent growth
09:35 Global Shippers Forum points out the lack of competition in container shipping
09:28 RF President signs law legalizing parallel imports
08:59 MABUX: Still no firm trend on global bunker market on June 29

2022 June 28

18:37 ExxonMobil, CNOOC and Shell to pursue carbon capture and storage hub in China
18:07 Maersk plans to order more methanol-fueled ships - BusinessKorea
17:40 Green Marine Europe attracts 13 ship owners and 323 certified vessels
17:37 Russian President signs law on presence of foreign-flagged ships on Russia' s inland water ways
17:22 Russia wants Barentsburg food supplies shipped via mainland Norway - The Barents Observer
17:20 European Energy signs contract with Port Esbjerg to deliver green hydrogen
17:14 Wan Hai Lines awarded “Container Shipping Line of The Year - Far East Trade Lane”
17:06 Liquid Wind announces plans for its second electrofuel facility to be established in Sundsvall
16:49 Borr Drilling enters into letter of intent for the sale of three jack-ups
16:13 European Council agrees on higher targets for renewables and energy efficiency
16:11 New port to be built in Dagestan
15:45 Iceberg halts Norwegian Cruise sailing after ship hits growler - NZME
15:02 HPC Hamburg Port Consulting signs contract for pre-feasibility study of Cigading Port development
14:58 duisport and Port of Amsterdam join forces in development of green hydrogen value chain and hinterland network
14:30 Four missile boats of Project 22800 under construction at Amur Shipyard
13:48 Vladimir Putin signs law on Rosatom’s authority to manage navigation on the Northern Sea Route
13:24 Neste invests € 1,9 billion in renewable products refinery in Rotterdam
12:34 First hybrid RTGs to Africa delivered by Konecranes
12:29 Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs suggests postponing crab auctions until 2035
11:46 Reconstruction of port Korsakov on Sakhalin to begin in 2023
11:10 Batumi International Container Terminal welcomes new Asia-Europe multimodal service
09:32 Russia's financial operations with unfriendly countries plunged by about 80%
09:15 Crude oil futures are rising
09:01 MABUX: Global bunker indices do not have firm trend on June 28
08:16 Thirteen killed, 251 injured by gas leak at Jordan's port of Aqaba - Al Jazeera

2022 June 27

18:37 Port of Rotterdam appoints new representative in China
18:13 BW Energy signs agreement to acquire the FPSO Cidade de Vitoria, currently producing on the Golfinho field
18:07 Boskalis vessels switch to green shore power facility in Rotterdam in co-development with Port of Rotterdam Authority and Eneco
17:58 Rosmorport provides continuous ferry traffic on the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk line
17:30 FSRU contract Höegh LNG with AIE in Australia confirmed
17:02 Investigation into ammonia leak on Spanish tuna vessel begins in Seychelles - Seychelles News Agency
16:27 World’s first climate-neutral container handling facility recertified
15:58 Russia, India, China, Brazil and RSA to sign agreement on cooperation in customs area
15:45 Inmarsat and Thetius report explores human element in maritime digitalisation
15:45 Asia coal prices hit record on hot global competition for fuel - Bloomberg
15:21 Vestdavit to deliver telescopic davit for Danish Navy
14:27 Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput leaves for its first subsidized coastwise voyage to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
14:06 Bureau Veritas completes new study on ammonia as fuel
14:02 BW LPG completes dual-fuel retrofits
13:33 Hydrographic Company holds tender for dredging of Utrenny terminal’s water area
13:15 Nakilat and Keppel to provide after-sales technical support for ballast water treatment systems in Qatar
12:30 Matson signs contract for ME-GI retrofit
12:14 International taskforce established to drive forward the development of Clean Energy Marine Hubs
12:01 Port Tanjung Pelepas turns to AI-powered management system
11:29 Seanergy Maritime acquires a modern Capesize vessel
11:02 Chernomorneftegaz platform in Black Sea shelled by Ukrainian troops
10:29 Sevmash lays down manned underwater vehicle of Project 03660 Jason
10:29 Dongwon Global Terminal selects CyberLogitec’s terminal operating system
10:03 The Getting to Zero Coalition convenes to develop action plan for maritime decarbonization
09:43 Metal structures and general cargo to be delivered by MV Kholmogory on its first voyage to Kaliningrad Region
09:21 Oil prices decrease after a growth on June 24
08:58 MABUX: Bunker prices may increase on June 27

2022 June 26

15:18 BW LPG carriers completed DF retrofits at Yiu Lian Dockyards in Shenzhen, China