  • 2022 June 28 17:06

    Liquid Wind announces plans for its second electrofuel facility to be established in Sundsvall

    Sundsvall Energi will partner with Liquid Wind to be the host and provide carbon dioxide for the second commercial-scale electrofuel facility in Sweden, according to the company's release. Biogenic carbon dioxide from the energy facility will be captured and combined with renewable hydrogen to generate green electrofuel, eMethanol. The fuel is intended for the maritime industry to support the transition to carbon neutral shipping.

    Sundsvall Energi is located in the city of Sundsvall, in the north-east of Sweden.

    The facility, FlagshipTWO, will produce green electrofuel, eMethanol, for the shipping industry; supporting the decarbonization in the hard-to-abate shipping sector by reducing CO2 emissions with more than 90 %.

    The two companies will now work closely to integrate their operations. Liquid Wind’s facility will be constructed on Sundsvall Energi’s Korstaverket site. Using efficient carbon capture technology, Liquid Wind aims to capture all CO2 emitted from Korstaverket, 240 000 tonnes per year. In the Liquid Wind facility, green hydrogen will be produced from additional renewable electricity and water. This hydrogen will then be combined with the biogenic fraction of the captured CO2 in a reactor to form eMethanol. The two facilities will also be closely integrated to exchange steam, waste heat and other process medias to maximize use of resources.
     
    The fossil fraction of CO2 is further processed by Sundsvall Energi for long-term storage in the bedrock, so-called CCS, (Carbon Capture and Storage).
     
    Liquid Wind has a strong community of strategic partners which will supply technology and the expertise to produce eMethanol. It is an experienced team that also has worked together on FlagshipONE. Going forward they will design the technology integration and engineer the facility, in close collaboration with Sundsvall Energi. The goal is to make the investment decision in late 2023, subject to environmental permitting process and extension of the electricity grid connection. With a construction time of approximately two years, the electrofuel is planned to be available by the end of 2025 or early 2026.
     

