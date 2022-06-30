2022 June 28 15:45

Iceberg halts Norwegian Cruise sailing after ship hits growler - NZME

Norwegian Sun was sailing with around 2000 passengers around the Hubbard Glacier on Saturday when it struck a lump of ice, according to NZME. Initially dismissed by the cruise line as a minor incident involving a "growler" - a small chunk of ice no bigger than a car - the Sun later decided to skip a scheduled call in Skagway and sail straight for Juneau on Sunday.

In a statement over the weekend the cruise line said the incident was caused by poor visibility: "Norwegian Sun was engulfed by dense fog, limiting visibility and resulting in the ship making contact with a growler," a spokesperson told USA Today. However, they said the ship remained "fully operational" and would be checked for damage.



A representative of NCL told passengers they were still "waiting for an update on the assessment of the vessel & guidance from Maritime Authorities on the feasibility of continuing on to Seattle."



The Norwegian Sun is due to call next in Ketchaikan, however this would depend on the damage assessment. Coast Guard public affairs told Anchorage Daily News that it would be up to Cruise Lines Agencies of Alaska to decide whether the sailing itinerary could go ahead as planned.