2022 June 27 15:45

Inmarsat and Thetius report explores human element in maritime digitalisation

A new report published by Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, indicates that seafarers are largely in favour of greater digitalisation but that a sizeable proportion of those working at sea also fear shrinking job opportunities, according to the company's release.

Compiled by maritime innovation consultancy Thetius, Seafarers in the Digital Age – Prioritising Human Element in Maritime Digital Transformation draws on the results of a survey of 200 maritime professionals. After canvassing seagoing and shore-based shipping personnel for views on the impacts of digitalisation on their health and welfare, on training, careers and job retention, and on performance, Thetius describes the relationship between seafarers and emerging maritime technologies as “broadly positive”.

However, responses also reveal that shipping companies and technology providers have work to do to change crew misgivings over digital transformation at sea. In a standout finding, the report informs that over 1 in 3 seafarers choosing personal access to digital technology as the key factor when considering a new employer. In fact, as an inducement, internet access ranks higher than pay (chosen by fewer than 1 in 4).

The Seafarer Happiness Index (SHI) for Q1 2022 indicates crew well-being dropping to its lowest level since the SHI was founded in 2015, with limited access to basic internet connectivity given as a primary cause, Thetius notes.

78% of ship operators surveyed report having installed internet connectivity on board for the personal use by crew in the last five years. However, the report also highlights the way seafarers see risks in the wider deployment of digital technologies. Half of the seafarers responding expected job opportunities to decline by 25% within five years.

Inmarsat delivers world leading, innovative, advanced and exceptionally reliable global, mobile communications across the world – in the air, at sea and on land - that are enabling a new generation of commercial, government and mission-critical services. Inmarsat is powering the digitalisation of the maritime industry, making operations more efficient and safer than ever before. It is driving a new era of inflight passenger services for aviation, while ensuring that aircraft can fly with maximum efficiency and safety. Furthermore, Inmarsat is enabling the rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) and enabling the next wave of world-changing technologies that will underpin the connected society and help build a sustainable future. And now Inmarsat is developing the first-of-its-kind, multi-dimensional communications network of the future, ORCHESTRA. In November 2021, Inmarsat and Viasat announced the planned combination of the two companies, to create a new leader in global communications. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2022.