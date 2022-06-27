2022 June 27 08:58

MABUX: Bunker prices may increase on June 27

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated slight upward changes on June 24:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 730.17 (+0.04)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 1061.61 (+1.04)

MGO - USD/MT – 1396.24 (+0.97)



As of June 24, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in three out of four selected ports: Rotterdam - by minus $58 (minus $59 the day before), in Singapore - by minus $70 (minus $83 the day before) and in Fujairah - by minus $32 (minus $34 the day before) This fuel grade remained overcharged in Houston by plus $61 (plus $54 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel increased in all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore, where the undercharged level decreased by 13 points on June 24.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on June 24 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $82 (plus $64 the day before), in Singapore by plus $252 (plus $228 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $277 (plus $257 the day before), in Houston - plus $90 (plus $85 the day before). MDI for VLSFO increased in all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore where the overcharge level increased by 24 points on June 24.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overvalued in three out of selected ports on June 24: in Singapore by plus $40 (no changes), in Fujairah – by plus $111 (plus $133 the day before), in Houston - by plus $34 (plus $24 the day before) This fuel grade remained undervalued in Rotterdam - by minus $6 (minus $5 the day before). MDI index for MGO declined in the half of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah, where the overcharge level decreased by 22 points.



We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate upward changes today. The price for 380 HSFO may increase by 10-17 USD/MT, VLSFO may rise by 15-25 USD/MT, MGO may add 7-11 USD/MT.



