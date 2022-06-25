  • Home
  • News
  • ČEZ Group becomes first Czech company to have climate targets validated
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 June 25 13:04

    ČEZ Group becomes first Czech company to have climate targets validated

    The ČEZ Group’s plan to halve emissions from electricity production by 2030 has been endorsed by the globally recognised expert initiative SBTi. ČEZ is the first Czech company to receive the official validation that the declared targets of the largest Czech energy company are in line with the Paris Agreement on limiting global warming. International verification of companies’ decarbonisation targets has become a requirement of banks, insurance companies and investment funds.

    CEZ Group submitted their decarbonization targets for evaluation and validation to the international SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative), which provides expert assessment of climate targets based on the latest scientific knowledge. The SBTi is supported by globally recognised institutions such as the United Nations, the World Wildlife Fund and CDP. More than 3,000 companies have registered their climate targets with the initiative.

    The validation by SBTi has confirmed that ČEZ Group’s planned decarbonisation strategy meets the conditions of the Paris Agreement on limiting global warming to well-below 2°C. ČEZ Group has become the first Czech company to obtain emission reduction target validation by SBTi.

    SBTi validation is also an important ESG indicator: it is required by an increasing number of financial institutions such as banks and insurance companies, and also by major investment houses (e. g. Blackrock, JP Morgan AM, BNY Mellon, Capital Management and Goldman Sachs AM), mutual funds and shareholders.

    The SBTi assessed ČEZ’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in all three Scope categories. ČEZ addresses Scope 1 (direct emissions from production, industrial processes, and company-owned vehicles) and Scope 2 (indirect emissions associated with the consumption of purchased energy - electricity, heat, steam or cooling which are not generated directly in the company) as part of its plan to reduce the intensity of its emissions by more than half, from 0.38 tonnes of CO2e/MWh in 2019 to 0.16 in 2030. In the Scope 3 category (indirect emissions which are related to the company’s activities, and which originate from sources outside the company’s control or ownership), ČEZ wants to reduce emissions by 30%.

    SBTi - The SBTi is an initiative which defines and promotes ambitious science-based approaches to setting climate targets, provides technical and expert support to companies wishing to set climate targets, and independently evaluates these proposed corporate targets. More than 3,200 companies from all around the world have currently registered their climate targets with SBTi.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 June 25

15:07 The Getting to Zero Coalition convenes to develop action plan for maritime decarbonization
14:31 Manor Marine to build two Hybrid CTVs for Manor Renewable Energy with Chartwell Marine
13:04 ČEZ Group becomes first Czech company to have climate targets validated
10:13 FSL Trust agrees to sell one chemical tanker

2022 June 24

18:37 OneSea Energy B.V. and Subsea 7 conclude an MOU on collaboration in offshore hydrogen production
18:06 HJSC wins a bid to build two dual-fuel LNG 7,700 TEU-class container ships
17:57 PortNews’ week headlines summary
17:06 MOL, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding and Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding start joint development on net zero emission ammonia-fueled ocean-going liquefied gas carrier
16:51 Samsung Heavy Industries lands orders for 14 LNG carriers - Businesskorea
16:01 Expert says Russia’s Far Eastern seaports set for handling up to 1.5 million TEUs of exports
15:46 Alicat secures £2 million contract to build further two new vessels for North Star’s renewables fleet
14:55 CMA CGM and Port Authority of Singapore sign MoU
14:30 Gazprom Dobycha Nadym to start reclamation project for the development of the Yamal’s Kruzenshternskoye field
14:03 Chevron Marine Lubricants white paper assesses future cylinder oil needs
13:21 Bureau Veritas delivers AiP to the MANTA, an innovative clean up vessel
12:42 Sea Port of St.Petersburg beefs up its crane fleet
12:35 DP World and PCFC to modernise Romania’s Constanta Port with new RO-RO terminal
12:29 Sber CIB expects oil price to hit $100 barrel by year-end
12:09 Successful completion of CNF19M ferry "General Chernyakhovsky" sea trials
12:09 Crowley, ESVAGT strengthen venture for U.S. offshore wind vessels
11:52 Port of Corpus Christi sets new tonnage and revenue records in first four months of 2022
11:35 Samskip and Ocean Infinity secure funds to drive forward hydrogen-fuelled SeaShuttle container ship
11:33 Oil prices show weak growth, mixed changes
11:25 “Viking Saturn” floated out in Ancona
10:53 HYPORT Coordination Company signs second land reservation agreement for a green hydrogen and ammonia production plant with OPAZ
10:41 Chinese shipbuilders delivered the largest container ship ever
10:30 Baltic Enabler transferred to the WALLENIUS SOL shipping line
10:12 Wilhelmsen enters into agreement to acquire Stromme to join forces on cargo hold cleaning
08:58 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on June 24

2022 June 23

18:35 Emanuele Grimaldi appointed ICS Chairman
17:51 Ports of Stockholm opens new quay at Frihamnen Port
17:31 German seaports call for new ideas to reduce ship emissions - bremenports
17:16 PIL launches new service WS6 to expand coverage between Far East and West Coast South America
16:56 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services joins SEA-LNG coalition
16:35 thyssenkrupp nucera joins United Nations Global Compact
16:26 The shortage of Eastern rail operating domain annual throughput capacity in 2022 exceeds 100 million tonnes
16:04 MacGregor receives a repeat order to supply comprehensive RoRo equipment to another four innovative PCTCs
16:03 The total volume of container bookings amid abolition of import duties is estimated at 90 000 - ESP
15:28 Russian bunker market sales volume may shrink by 10% to 6 million tonnes in 2022
15:24 WinGD X-EL Energy Solutions brings engine expertise to energy system integration
15:14 Cheniere and Chevron sign long-term LNG sale and purchase agreements
14:43 Wartsila accelerates Zanzibar port digitalisation project
14:22 Software solutions provider Intellicore secures partnership contract with maritime firm du Pré Marine
13:49 Cheniere announces positive final investment decision on the Corpus Christi Stage 3 Liquefaction Project
13:21 Ship It Zero resolution passes Long Beach City Council - AJOT
12:35 DNV awards KSOE AiP for new LNG fuel supply system Hi-eGAS
12:07 World Shipping Council Containers Lost at Sea Report 2022 update published
11:25 The 15-th Current State and Development of the Russian Market of Bunkering Services Conference kicks off in St. Petersburg
11:10 ECSA welcomes Parliament’s strong support to Ocean Fund and ETS costs’ pass-through to operators
10:51 Fincantieri starts construction of new class of ultra-eco-friendly ships for TUI Cruises
10:20 Challenger Management partners with DP World to finance trade in emerging markets
09:45 PSA and OOCL complete green pilot trial for integrated & enhanced container flow between Keppel Distripark and On-Dock Depot
09:29 ABS and Texas A&M Qatar agree on landmark carbon capture joint study
08:52 MABUX: Bunker prices may decline on June 23

2022 June 22

18:35 Brittany Ferries’ Saint-Malo will be the largest hybrid-vessel ever built
18:07 MAN Energy Solutions and UGS make joint decarbonisation commitment
17:19 DNV’s ShipManager supports growth of Montec Ship Management
16:57 GTT entrusted by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to design the fuel tanks for four new LNG-fueled container vessels
15:51 MOL establishes subsidiary EcoMOL
15:49 Volga Shipping says it purchases 100% of bunker fuel for its fleet in Russian ports